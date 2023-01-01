 Best Sushi Restaurant 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Sushi Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Doraku

SILVER WINNER

Sushi Nami Royale

BRONZE WINNER

Sushi Shige
Previous Winners

