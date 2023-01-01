 Best Barista 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Barista

GOLD WINNER

Federico Pasquinelli at Espresso 46

SILVER WINNER

Sarah Jupp at Dilly Dally Coffee Cafe

BRONZE WINNER

Ellie Leblanc at Selby’s Bunker Coffee & Gifts
