COVID-19

Monday, November 23, 2020

Updated often COVID-19 news for the November 23 week

Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Tuesday, November 24

About today's briefing

Premier Stephen McNeil and top doc Robert Strang are giving a COVID-19 briefing starting at 3pm today. You can watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page.

Yesterday we started hearing—from the traditional journalistic "reliable sources"—that Strang will be announcing a wholesale shutdown of bars, restaurants and gyms. Then Strang went on CTV Atlantic to further soften the ground for more restrictions to come. So with a day for media and the public to get used to the idea, watch for major closures at the briefing.

Monday, November 23

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of November 23, 2020.
  • The Coast
  Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of November 23, 2020. Legend here.

Halifax hits 1,000 cases

The new week begins on a down note, with Nova Scotia's announcement of 11 new cases for the second day in a row. "All 11 new cases are in Central Zone," said the provincial report. "Eight are connected to previously reported cases; three are under investigation. One of the cases was detected Saturday, Nov. 21, in a pilot rapid COVID-19 screening program for bar staff and patrons in downtown Halifax."

These 11 cases bring the Nova Scotia Health Authority's Central zone to 1,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic, a milestone nobody wanted to reach. Although the Central zone includes a wide radius of towns around Halifax Regional Municipality, given how important the Northwood nursing home was to driving numbers up in the first wave, and the second wave's infamous Bedford cluster and near-constant NSHA alerts about potential exposures around the city, HRM is doubtless responsible for most if not all of those 1,000 cases. This is not cause for celebration.

Today the new gathering restrictions come into effect, targeted mostly to the city. "The recent rise in cases has led to new restrictions in metro Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County," said the update. "Also today, the Atlantic premiers are calling on people in the region to limit their travel."

———

News updates archives

