Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
Quebec hit an awful milestone yesterday, becoming the first province to pass a total of 100,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Its October second wave is even slightly higher than the worst of May (the respective peak rolling averages are 1,117 cases per day on October 9 and 1,108 cases per day May 3), although lately the numbers are heading down as this graph shows. Hopefully that trend continues.
For larger Quebec COVID-19 cases graph click here.
Meanwhile, since Friday every jurisdiction in the country except Nunavut and Prince Edward Island reported new cases. The North and the east coast have nowhere near the number of infections seen in the rest of Canada, but they no longer seem immune to second-wave C19.
With November and ever-colder weather approaching—making outdoor get-togethers uncomfortable compared to more coronavirus-conducive indoor gatherings—viral spread is projected to increase. That’s a scary thought considering the rolling daily count of new cases is still setting a record nearly every day. Its next milestone is 35,000 cases in the past two weeks, a mark Canada looks destined to reach soon according to this national graph.
For larger Canadian COVID-19 cases graph click here.
October 19 week. October 12 week. October 5 week. September 28 week. September 21 week. September 14 week. September 7 week. August 31 week. August 24 week. August 17 week. August 10 week. August 3 week. July 27 week. July 20 week. July 13 week. July 6 week. June 29 week. June 22 week. June 15 week. June 8 week. June 1 week. May 25 week. May 18 week. May 11 week. May 4 week. April 27 week. April 20 week. April 13 week.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Oct 26/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Oct 19/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Oct 12/20
COVID-19 »
Nova Scotia demands vigilance as the second wave of COVID-19 pushes cases in the six other provinces to a record high.
by KYLE SHAW, Oct 7/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Oct 5/20