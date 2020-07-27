COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, July 27, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting July 27

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 8:57 AM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, July 27

Starting the week right

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of July 27, 2020. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of July 27, 2020.

The province’s official COVID-19 report is a great big “no” today. No new cases diagnosed. No active cases. No deaths. No worries about exposure at some liquor store or beach over the weekend. No coronavirus in all of Nova Scotia. Nothing to see here.

Yes!

———

C19 Need to Know

