COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, June 1, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting June 1

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly from the province but also Halifax.

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 4:56 PM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 27 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, June 1

First case of the week

Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 1, 2020.
  • Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 1, 2020.

Today the province is reporting one new case of C19 has been diagnosed. That’s a drag after yesterday’s zero cases—we’ve now had a couple no-new-case days, but still not two days in a row.

In less of a drag, nobody else died from the disease. Nova Scotia is holding steady at 60 deaths out of 1,057 total cases of COVID-19.

No briefing today

Premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Robert “Top Doc” Strang, won’t be giving an update on the state of COVID-19 today. Their current schedule is to do briefings Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3pm.

If you’re craving a rerun before tomorrow's episode, the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page has them.

———

The collection of news updates from the May 25 week is here.

May 18 week is here.

May 11 week is here.

May 4 week is here.

April 27 week is here.

April 20 week is here.

April 13 week is here.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

