Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 27 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
Today the province is reporting one new case of C19 has been diagnosed. That’s a drag after yesterday’s zero cases—we’ve now had a couple no-new-case days, but still not two days in a row.
In less of a drag, nobody else died from the disease. Nova Scotia is holding steady at 60 deaths out of 1,057 total cases of COVID-19.
Premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Robert “Top Doc” Strang, won’t be giving an update on the state of COVID-19 today. Their current schedule is to do briefings Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3pm.
If you’re craving a rerun before tomorrow's episode, the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page has them.
The collection of news updates from the May 25 week is here.
May 18 week is here.
May 11 week is here.
May 4 week is here.
April 27 week is here.
April 20 week is here.
April 13 week is here.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly from the province but also Halifax.
by TEAM COAST, Jun 1/20
CITY »
The province says "I do" to gatherings of up to 10 people; 15 for weddings and funerals.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 29/20
COVID-19 »
After 75 relentless days with new cases of C19, the province says there are no new cases today.
by KYLE SHAW, May 29/20
CULTURE »
How are all levels of government going to support the arts sector? And is what they're doing enough?
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 28/20
COVID-19 »
Need a haircut? You're in luck. Need daycare? Too bad.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20
SHOPTALK »
The final chapter for a Windsor Street institution.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20
THEATRE »
The theatre company leads you to yet another life-changing sight with a play that's also an app.
by SAM GILLETT, May 27/20
FEATURE »
A raw re-imagining of the hardcore band's catalogue brings new depth.
by ALEC MARTIN, May 27/20
THE SCENE »
Binge the best in local live art.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 26/20
REALITY BITES »
Sheltering in space instead of celebrating convocation means finishing a degree looks a lot different.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 25/20
REALITY BITES »
Sheltering in space instead of celebrating convocation means finishing a degree looks a lot different.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 25/20
SHOPTALK »
The final chapter for a Windsor Street institution.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20