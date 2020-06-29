Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 27 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
Well, we had a good run there. Twenty days in a row without a single case of C19, Nova Scotia’s longest streak in our history of COVID-19. A history that is shockingly brief, as today’s new case reminds us.
The patient lives is in the Central health zone, the NS Health Authority region that includes Halifax but also sprawls to Windsor, Hubbards and Sheet Harbour. Which means we can definitely say the new case is not in Cape Breton, or Yarmouth or the border area around Amherst, but we can’t say a whole lot more.
The government reports that the “new case is related to travel and the individual had been self-isolating since returning to the province, as required.” So with any luck (and strict adherence to the quarantine protocol), we won’t see spread beyond any people who chose to go into isolation with the new patient.
"Today's case shows that we cannot be complacent about this virus,” said top doc Robert Strang by press release. “Living with COVID-19 is part of our new normal and no one should let their guard down.”
Premier Stephen McNeil was also on brand with a sober hint that disease management, not eradication, is the current goal: “Nova Scotia will see more cases.”
