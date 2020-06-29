COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Monday, June 29, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting June 29

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly from the province but also Halifax.

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 12:33 PM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 27 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Tuesday, June 30

One new case, dammit

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 30, 2020. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 30, 2020.

Well, we had a good run there. Twenty days in a row without a single case of C19, Nova Scotia’s longest streak in our history of COVID-19. A history that is shockingly brief, as today’s new case reminds us.

The patient lives is in the Central health zone, the NS Health Authority region that includes Halifax but also sprawls to Windsor, Hubbards and Sheet Harbour. Which means we can definitely say the new case is not in Cape Breton, or Yarmouth or the border area around Amherst, but we can’t say a whole lot more.

The government reports that the “new case is related to travel and the individual had been self-isolating since returning to the province, as required.” So with any luck (and strict adherence to the quarantine protocol), we won’t see spread beyond any people who chose to go into isolation with the new patient.

"Today's case shows that we cannot be complacent about this virus,” said top doc Robert Strang by press release. “Living with COVID-19 is part of our new normal and no one should let their guard down.”

Premier Stephen McNeil was also on brand with a sober hint that disease management, not eradication, is the current goal: “Nova Scotia will see more cases.”

Monday, June 29

Nothing to see here

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 29, 2020. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 29, 2020.

Another Nova Scotia day, another provincial report letting us know there are no new COVID-19 cases to report. This is 20 days in a row—just one more are we are at 21 days, three full weeks, well on the way to the two-incubation-cycle milestone just over the horizon at four weeks. Keep up the great work everybody, and soon we will really be able to relax into our virus-free state!

———

The collection of news updates from the June 22 week is here.

June 15 week is here.

June 8 week is here.

June 1 week is here.

May 25 week is here.

May 18 week is here.

May 11 week is here.

May 4 week is here.

April 27 week is here.

April 20 week is here.

April 13 week is here.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Why I choose not to celebrate Canada Day   (Voice of the City)
  2. No extension for eviction ban puts Halifax's renters at risk   (Voice of the City)
  3. Halifax approves ambitious and unprecedented climate plan   (City)
  4. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  5. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  6. The Harbour Hopper prepares for a summer with no tourists   (City)
  7. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting June 22   (COVID-19)
  8. Halifax’s largest catering and tourism groups have laid off almost all staff this summer   (City)
  9. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting June 29   (COVID-19)
  10. Where you can give money to support Black organizations and lives right now   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.