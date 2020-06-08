Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 27 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
The province’s daily C19 report was late coming out—the email usually arrives between 11am and 1pm, but didn’t come until after 3pm today. We feared this meant some awful news in terms of new cases and/or deaths, but we were wrong. Zero new cases, zero new deaths to start the week off right.
However, there was an unprecedented message at the top of the report. To quote: “Data sources are being reconciled and consolidated to ensure all publicly reported data comes from a single source, Panorama, the province's public health reporting system. Updated data will be reported this week.”
Hard to know if this explains why the report came out so late, but it certainly suggests a major change afoot. A welcome change, at that.
At his regular briefings on the state of COVID-19 in the province, head public health doctor Robert Strang has faced many questions about inconsistencies and seeming errors in the numbers reported by the province. And many times he’s referred to the problems inherent in trying to collect information from several sources. He must be happy this change is coming.
We asked the province a bunch of questions about the transition to Panorama, and were told to be patient because Strang “plans to talk a bit more about this at tomorrow’s news conference.” We can’t wait.
The collection of news updates from the June 1 week is here.
May 25 week is here.
May 18 week is here.
May 11 week is here.
May 4 week is here.
April 27 week is here.
April 20 week is here.
April 13 week is here.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly from the province but also Halifax.
by TEAM COAST, Jun 8/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly from the province but also Halifax.
by TEAM COAST, Jun 1/20
CITY »
The province says "I do" to gatherings of up to 10 people; 15 for weddings and funerals.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 29/20
COVID-19 »
After 75 relentless days with new cases of C19, the province says there are no new cases today.
by KYLE SHAW, May 29/20
CULTURE »
How are all levels of government going to support the arts sector? And is what they're doing enough?
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 28/20
COVID-19 »
Need a haircut? You're in luck. Need daycare? Too bad.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20
SHOPTALK »
The final chapter for a Windsor Street institution.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20
THEATRE »
The theatre company leads you to yet another life-changing sight with a play that's also an app.
by SAM GILLETT, May 27/20
FEATURE »
A raw re-imagining of the hardcore band's catalogue brings new depth.
by ALEC MARTIN, May 27/20
THE SCENE »
Binge the best in local live art.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 26/20
REALITY BITES »
Because Black lives matter, let's gather at Grand Parade on June 5 at 5pm.
by MORGAN MULLIN, Jun 4/20
REALITY BITES »
Sheltering in space instead of celebrating convocation means finishing a degree looks a lot different.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 25/20
SHOPTALK »
The final chapter for a Windsor Street institution.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20