COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, June 8, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting June 8

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly from the province but also Halifax.

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 4:28 PM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 27 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, June 8

Nova Scotia finally gets its act together

Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 8, 2020.
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 8, 2020.

The province’s daily C19 report was late coming out—the email usually arrives between 11am and 1pm, but didn’t come until after 3pm today. We feared this meant some awful news in terms of new cases and/or deaths, but we were wrong. Zero new cases, zero new deaths to start the week off right.

However, there was an unprecedented message at the top of the report. To quote: “Data sources are being reconciled and consolidated to ensure all publicly reported data comes from a single source, Panorama, the province's public health reporting system. Updated data will be reported this week.”

Hard to know if this explains why the report came out so late, but it certainly suggests a major change afoot. A welcome change, at that.

At his regular briefings on the state of COVID-19 in the province, head public health doctor Robert Strang has faced many questions about inconsistencies and seeming errors in the numbers reported by the province. And many times he’s referred to the problems inherent in trying to collect information from several sources. He must be happy this change is coming.

We asked the province a bunch of questions about the transition to Panorama, and were told to be patient because Strang “plans to talk a bit more about this at tomorrow’s news conference.” We can’t wait.

———

