COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 20, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting April 20

The latest info, short and sweet, mostly from the province but also Halifax.

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 12:16 PM

Click here for a smaller, mobile-friendly version of The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph.

Editor's note: The Coast has never aimed to be a just-the-facts news service. After all, there are lots of those and far-too-few media outlets that specialize in context, depth and engaging writing. But these are strange times, so we're experimenting with this news centre to be able to give quick-hit updates for our readers who want them. And for readers who don't, the rest of the site is bringing that beloved Coast approach to covering our beloved Halifax during the pandemic.

Monday, April 20

What coronavirus?

As the province mourns, it's hard to think about anything other than the mass killings right now. There is an RCMP briefing today about the shootings at 2pm, which should have "better sound quality" than yesterday's debut briefing, for what it's worth. Premier McNeil and doctor Strang will doubtless be having their daily COVID-19 briefing at 3pm.

———

 The collection of news updates from the April 13 week is here.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. How to watch Nova Scotia RCMP press conference about today's shootings   (COVID-19)
  2. UPDATED: Tory leadership candidate worries weed will make Nova Scotians lazy like Jamaicans   (Reality Bites)
  3. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  4. Starting today you can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit   (COVID-19)
  5. Lessons from December 6   (Voice of the City)
  6. Federal government updates the CERB to help seasonal and casual workers   (COVID-19)
  7. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  8. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting April 20   (COVID-19)
  9. How to file for EI if you've been laid off because of COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  10. Quarantine smells like some old fashioned Jewish penicillin AKA chicken soup   (COVID-19)

COVID-19

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.