COVID-19

Monday, April 13, 2020

Updated often Monday news on COVID-19

The latest info, short and sweet, mostly from the province but also Halifax.

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 12:26 PM


The Coast has never aimed to be a just-the-facts news service. After all, there are lots of those and far-too-few media outlets that specialize in context, depth and engaging writing. But these are strange times, so we're experimenting with this news centre to be able to give quick-hit updates for our readers who want them. And for readers who don't, the rest of the site is bringing that beloved Coast approach to covering our beloved Halifax during the pandemic.

Provincial news briefing Monday afternoon

After taking the Easter holiday weekend off, premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang are back to their daily webcast briefings. Watch them streaming live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast today at 3pm, or catch the briefing later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page. As usual, reporters will be phoning in questions. Tune in to see if The Coast's question fits in during the allotted time.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

