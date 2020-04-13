At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
posted by TEAM COAST, Apr 13/20
The latest info, short and sweet, mostly from the province but also Halifax. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MARTHA PAYNTER, Apr 11/20
Restrictions for COVID-19 containment in prisons will be harder on women and trans/nonbinary parents. Now is the time for their decarceration. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Apr 10/20
Nova Scotia's second death, calling out Costco, Easter essentials. comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 9/20
The almost-final parkade plan's approval means Halifax's Bengal Lancers and Wanderers won't have to move or rearrange. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by SAM GILLETT, Apr 9/20
Change is here: perhaps Beaut’s deeply listenable Dalliance is the perfect soundtrack for it. comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 9/20
Testing has expanded beyond connections to travel. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by ASHLEY CORBETT, Apr 8/20
Home made pasta, coffee beans to your door, bike-delivery books and more comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Apr 8/20
New arrivals include home schooling, small business supports, community spread and doctor Strang's ties. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 7/20
Facing the province's first COVID-19 death. comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by LAURA CUTMORE, Apr 7/20
Project now requires 120 more days of consultation with Sipekne’katik First Nation comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Mar 24/20
Graphing the spread of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Atlantic Canada. comments 0