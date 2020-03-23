"Let's figure out how we support each other" says Strang as Nova Scotia announces state of emergency

click to enlarge Communications Nova Scotia

Stephen McNeil didn't want to declare a state of emergency, but we left him no choice.

TBH



Gatherings are limited to no more than five people and law enforcement now has the power to tell you to obey social distancing and self-isolation measures—if you refuse, you'll have to pay a $1,000 fine ($7,500 for businesses).



Trails remain open but provincial parks and beaches are closed. Businesses that operate under social distancing rules (allowing in no more than five people at a time, who are standing at least two metres apart, and the business provides an opportunity for sufficient handwashing) can continue to do so for now.



Anyone arriving to Nova Scotia from outside the province must stay home and out of contact with others for two weeks—police are at the border letting people know as they arrive in Nova Scotia. (This is new, up until today, only international arrivals had to self-isolate.)



And following suit with the province, HRM announced Sunday that all municipal parks, beaches, playgrounds, sports fields and courts and trails are closed until further notice. They are meeting today about possibly getting trails back open, but as of now, it's a walk around the block for you.







"Maybe there's something they're struggling with that they need help with, that's forcing them to come out of self-isolation," he said." "So rather than be negative about each other, I'm encouraging people as a first step is let's figure out how we support each other, to help those who need to be in self-isolation stay in self-isolation—before we go to an official complaint."





As always: Keep washing your hands. Wipe commonly used surfaces. Stay home if you feel sick. Check 811 to see if you qualify for testing—if you're sick but don't qualify, stay home anyways. If you feel sick, don't go to work—and be kind to those who have to.

United states of emergency