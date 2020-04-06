Starting today you can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

You'll $500 a week ($2,000 a month).If you set up direct deposit, you should see money in your account three businesses days from the day you apply. If you haven't you'll get your cheque in the mail about 10 days from the day you apply. (Make sure your mailing address is correct!)This application process gets you the $2,000 CERB. You have to reapply for each four-week period you've lost income due to COVID-19, and you can only apply for a maximum of four periods.

If you're applying over the phone, make sure you have your SIN and your postal code on hand. (You can find your SIN on any tax returns or tax related forms you've received. If your employer gave you an envelope and said "here's your T4", that document has your SIN on it.) Then, make sure direct deposit and mailing info is set up and up-to-date on your CRA account. This will allow the money to be deposited right into your bank account. (It will also mean all other cheques you may get from the federal government (GST, Canada Child Benefit) will also now be direct deposit.)

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!