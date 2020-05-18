Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.Editor's note: The Coast has never aimed to be a just-the-facts news service. After all, there are lots of those and far-too-few media outlets that specialize in context, depth and engaging writing. But these are strange times, so we're experimenting with this news centre to be able to give quick-hit updates for our readers who want them. And for readers who don't, the rest of the site is bringing that beloved Coast approach to covering our beloved Halifax during the pandemic.
The province reported three new cases yesterday (as there were coincidentally three Saturday and three today). And as usual the press release announcement did not break down that number into cases at Northwood, cases at other long-term care facilities and cases in the wider Nova Scotia community. But instead of doing the usual thing of just reporting the number, yesterday we asked for, and today received, the breakdown.
Two of Sunday’s three new cases were at Northwood—one staff member and one resident. The third case was in the wider community, not connected to a long-term-care facility.
The disease's pace is slowing, but it is still spreading.
Happy Victoria Day (observed). Also happy All-days-are-the-same-now Day, if that’s more your thing. And happy Essential-workers-still-gotta-work Day for everybody in that boat.
You’ll all be a little frustrated to know COVID-19 doesn’t care about holidays: The province just reported three new cases have been diagnosed. Happily nobody else has died from the disease today.
"The lower case numbers we have seen over the last few days is encouraging, but it doesn't mean we can let our guards down just yet," said top doc Robert Strang via provincial press release. "It is just as important now as ever to stay vigilant, follow public health advice and continue working to keep case numbers low."
Strang’s next scheduled briefing is tomorrow, and we do hope he’s gotten a break over the long weekend.
We’ve asked the province to break down today’s case numbers to find out if any of the three are at Northwood, and will update when we find out.
