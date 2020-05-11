For a smaller, mobile-friendly version of The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph, click here.Editor's note: The Coast has never aimed to be a just-the-facts news service. After all, there are lots of those and far-too-few media outlets that specialize in context, depth and engaging writing. But these are strange times, so we're experimenting with this news centre to be able to give quick-hit updates for our readers who want them. And for readers who don't, the rest of the site is bringing that beloved Coast approach to covering our beloved Halifax during the pandemic.
Today begins our ninth week under the shadow of the coronavirus, and we’ve got a good feeling about it. Nova Scotia is past the peak of active cases, plus the number of new cases reported each day is dropping. Friday there was just one new COVID-19 infection diagnosed, a number not seen since March. This week, there could be a day when no new cases are announced.
But Monday is not that day. The latest C19 report from the province says there one new case has been diagnosed. One new case is a low number, infrequently seen. However it’s not quite zero, a number we’ve never seen in the past nine weeks. Come on zero, you can do it!
Today the province announced that another person has died of the disease. The patient was a resident of Northwood, where now 42 of Nova Scotia’s 48 coronavirus casualties lived. In a small mercy, there were no new diagnosed cases today at Northwood, the province’s largest nursing home facility.
The collection of news updates from the May 4 week is here.
April 27 week is here.
April 20 week is here.
April 13 week is here.
