Click here for a smaller, mobile-friendly version of The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph.Editor's note: The Coast has never aimed to be a just-the-facts news service. After all, there are lots of those and far-too-few media outlets that specialize in context, depth and engaging writing. But these are strange times, so we're experimenting with this news centre to be able to give quick-hit updates for our readers who want them. And for readers who don't, the rest of the site is bringing that beloved Coast approach to covering our beloved Halifax during the pandemic.
In case you’re feeling that itch, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow to scratch. Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health are on their new schedule of giving provincial COVID briefings only on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Fridays, unless something extraordinary happens. So until tomorrow, keep those hands washed, faces untouched and two-metre personal-space bubbles unpopped.
Saturday’s announcement with the new case numbers was ridiculous, because there were just four. Four cases!? There hasn’t been a day that low since the very first week of Nova Scotia’s coronavirus journey in March.
Sunday by comparison had a lot of cases, with eight, although that’s still a small number. Every day except one in April, the number of new cases was in the double digits, and that day also had eight cases. This weekend definitely wasn’t painless, because eight people died of C19—all of them at the Northwood long-term care home. But at least the numbers on new cases were moving in the right direction.
So what news today? Another Northwood resident is dead, and there are 14 new cases. It’s a very Monday kind of Monday.
Nova Scotia has now had 985 COVID-19 cases diagnosed. Unless the numbers immediately drop below Saturday’s freakishly low level, the province will reach 1,000 cases by Wednesday.
The collection of news updates from the April 27 week is here.
April 20 week is here.
April 13 week is here.
