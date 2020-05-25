Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 27 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
The province’s daily COVID-19 report has loads of information besides the number of new cases. There’s the number of tests for the virus being performed at the QEII every day (489 in Monday’s report, reflecting what happened Sunday), the number of C19 patients who are in intensive care (three today), the number for Nova Scotia’s mental health crisis phone line (1-888-429-8167).
But it doesn’t say anything about where each day’s new case(s) got diagnosed.
To us, it’s a strange exclusion. Public health supremo Robert Strang usually gives some details about the new cases in his briefings; maybe he liked to deliver that news personally rather than in the province’s email report, although now that those briefings have dropped from six days per week to three—Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays—it’s not so effective a delivery mechanism.
The information isn’t secret or unknown. And the province always tells us when we ask. However, we have to ask. Strange.
There was one new case reported Saturday, another Sunday, another today, for a total of three new cases. While the province didn’t get back to us with the place details on the weekend, today we got info about the whole batch.
All three cases were diagnosed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Central zone—Halifax and the widely surrounding area, Hubbards to Windsor to Sheet Harbour. One case was a staffer at Northwood, but the other two were in the wider community, with no relation to Northwood or any other long-term care facility.
Damn this disease. At least Northwood residents got a few days off from being victims of that facility’s outbreak.
Welcome to the fresh slate that is this week’s news! More information will be added to this story as the week goes by, so it’s rewarding to repeat visitors, kind of like Frenchy’s. (Also like Frenchy's, the new stuff goes on the top of the heap, so you shouldn't have to do a bunch of scrolling/digging for the latest.) We hope you come back every day to find out how many new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Nova Scotia, plus other numbers and analysis.
Today the province has announced there’s just one new case of C19. That's awesome compared to those mid-April days of 30- and 40-something cases. But sucks compared to everyone’s desire to reach that mentally important zero-case milestone. So far there have been 1,051 cases diagnosed here.
In other, unambiguously positive stats, there are no new deaths to report. Nobody has died of the coronavirus disease since last Thursday. So far it has killed 58 Nova Scotians, 52 of those connected to the Northwood nursing home in downtown Halifax (the largest long-term care centre east of Montreal).
Other weeks have started worse, for sure. Here’s hoping yours is beginning well, or at least as well as a Monday can.
