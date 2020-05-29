News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 29, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Gather in groups of 10 this weekend, but stay two meters apart 

The province says 'I do' to gatherings of up to 10 people; 15 for weddings and funerals

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Not today, COVID, not today   (COVID-19)
  2. The Last Word says goodbye   (Shoptalk)
  3. Should it stay or should it go?   (City)
  4. Shuttered Nova Scotian businesses can re-open June 5   (COVID-19)
  5. Bus Stop Theatre gets final batch of government funding   (City)
  6. O funding, where art thou?   (Culture)
  7. Squint your eyes, purse your lips, pop your shoulder and say "Bus Rapid Transit"   (City)
  8. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  9. Take a look at Zuppa's stunning Vista   (Theatre)
  10. The class of 2020 feels quite blah, to be honest   (Reality Bites)

City

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.