Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 27 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
The province is reporting no new cases today, the 13th day in a row, and the only person who had an active case of COVID-19 has recovered. Right this second, there is no sign of C19 in Nova Scotia. However, this wonderful news is tempered because the province is also reporting a death from the virus—a 60something man who died “several weeks ago in the Central Zone” just got his death classified as being COVID-related.
This newly diagnosed victim becomes Nova Scotia’s 63rd coronavirus fatality. “He was not a resident of a long-term care home,” states the province’s press release. In that same release, premier Stephen McNeil says: "My thoughts are with this individual's family and loved ones who are grieving these last few days and weeks. This virus has taken a lot from us, but we will stay vigilant in our fight to protect Nova Scotians as we work to reopen our province."
We’re also reporting that one previously diagnosed case has been recategorized as a resident of the NS Health Authority’s Eastern zone, rather than the Central zone, and our map has been updated. This sort of case shuffling doesn’t happen frequently, but it happens. The province has assured us it’s a normal consequence of the improved record keeping afforded by the effort to get all COVID case information in the Panorama software system.
We took the weekend off from COVID-19 reporting, because so did the disease. There were no new cases Saturday, June 20 or Sunday, June 21. The one patient in the province who is fighting the infection is still in the hospital. The talk of an Atlantic Canada bubble or (shudder) encouraging tourism from the rest of Canada is, as of this morning, still just talk, so we don’t yet have to fear masses of travellers bringing their money and their virus to our healthy province.
Now it’s Monday again. Hooray?
