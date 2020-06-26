Restaurants can return to full capacity, if they have the space Are 100 percent capacity and physical distancing mutually exclusive?

ok, confused... we can have 100% capacity but the seating must still be 2m apart? That keeps our 15 tables down to 3. Oh...idea! If we add a splash pad for kids wouldn’t that allow for more? #help

