COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, June 15, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting June 15

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly from the province but also Halifax.

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 12:40 PM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 27 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, June 15

Happy anniversary

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 15, 2020. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of June 15, 2020.

Today is the three-month anniversary of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. After the first confirmed cases were announced on Sunday, March 15, there have been over 1,000 more cases diagnosed, and 61 people have died of the disease. But we get to mark the quarter-year point with no new cases and no new deaths, something to celebrate for sure.

This makes six days in a row with no case diagnoses, although there are still three active cases in the province. According to the provincial report, two of those three patients are in the hospital, one of them in intensive care.

———

