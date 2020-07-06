COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, July 6, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting July 6

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 10:53 AM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, July 6

Weekend update

Long lines at the various border crossings remains the story of the Atlantic bubble’s first few days. Apparently there some pent-up demand for people to travel inter-provincially.

After waiting months to get out of town, waiting a few hours at the border isn’t really that big a deal. Especially when the delays are related to the COVID-19 screening each province does in hopes the disease won’t be spreading while the people do. COVID safety is absolutely the most impor—oh, umm, looks like sometimes road safety concerns can trump pandemic concerns, as when Nova Scotia just started waving people through the border to clear the traffic jam. But except for those times one province decides to drop all screening and let absolutely anyone through without question, mutual C19 safety is the highest priority among the four Atlantic bubble partners.

———

The collection of news updates from the June 29 week is here.

June 22 week is here.

June 15 week is here.

June 8 week is here.

June 1 week is here.

May 25 week is here.

May 18 week is here.

May 11 week is here.

May 4 week is here.

April 27 week is here.

April 20 week is here.

April 13 week is here.

