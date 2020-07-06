Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
Long lines at the various border crossings remains the story of the Atlantic bubble’s first few days. Apparently there some pent-up demand for people to travel inter-provincially.
After waiting months to get out of town, waiting a few hours at the border isn’t really that big a deal. Especially when the delays are related to the COVID-19 screening each province does in hopes the disease won’t be spreading while the people do. COVID safety is absolutely the most impor—oh, umm, looks like sometimes road safety concerns can trump pandemic concerns, as when Nova Scotia just started waving people through the border to clear the traffic jam. But except for those times one province decides to drop all screening and let absolutely anyone through without question, mutual C19 safety is the highest priority among the four Atlantic bubble partners.
