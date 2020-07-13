COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Monday, July 13, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting July 13

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 8:27 AM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, July 13

The week behind, the week ahead

There were only two new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Nova Scotia last week, and as of yesterday the province was down to just three people with active cases. For this week we'd like to see even fewer new cases (🤞) and those three patients all recovering smoothly (🤞🤞🤞).

———

The collection of news updates from the July 6 week is here.

June 29 week is here.

June 22 week is here.

June 15 week is here.

June 8 week is here.

June 1 week is here.

May 25 week is here.

May 18 week is here.

May 11 week is here.

May 4 week is here.

April 27 week is here.

April 20 week is here.

April 13 week is here.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Teach yourself Black Nova Scotian history this summer   (Hot Summer Guide)
  2. Shop local swimwear, whatever your style   (Hot Summer Guide)
  3. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  4. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  5. Halifax Regional Council learns about the legacy of anti-Black racism in Nova Scotia   (City)
  6. Don’t pass me by: Nova Scotia's hidden gems   (Hot Summer Guide)
  7. Welcome to the Hot Summer Guide—now in print around Halifax   (Hot Summer Guide)
  8. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  9. Halifax approves ambitious and unprecedented climate plan   (City)
  10. The charges against Santina Rao have been dropped   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Hot Summer Guide

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 1
July 9, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.