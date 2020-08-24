Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
After yesterday’s death and two new cases of COVID-19, it’s a relief that the province is today reporting no new cases, no deaths. Nova Scotia currently has seven cases of people with the disease, but none of them are severe enough to be in hospital.
This COVID quiet can’t last. It couldn’t last when the province went 20 days without a new case, and it can’t last now that we are in a mini-outbreak. But it’s sure nice when it happens. Happy Monday, everybody.
The collection of news updates from the August 17 week is here. August 10 week is here. August 3 week is here.
July 27 week is here. July 20 week is here. July 13 week is here. July 6 week is here.
June 29 week is here. June 22 week is here. June 15 week is here. June 8 week is here. June 1 week is here.
May 25 week is here. May 18 week is here. May 11 week is here. May 4 week is here.
April 27 week is here. April 20 week is here. April 13 week is here.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Aug 24/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Aug 17/20
CITY »
How a tea party hopes to make up for lost time when it comes to community grief and celebration.
by CAORA MCKENNA, Aug 14/20
FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »
Your August weekend dinner plans are solved.
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Aug 12/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Aug 10/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Aug 3/20
REALITY BITES »
We ask a marine biologist how scared we all should be of sharks.
by MORGAN MULLIN, Aug 19/20
REALITY BITES »
The group hopes that, this time around, the board takes it seriously.
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Aug 13/20
CITY »
Samantha Dixon Slawter's hopes Crown of Beauty Institute and Association can make for more inclusive hairdressing in the city.
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Aug 13/20
SHOPTALK »
The trendy downtown boutique is selling off all inventory now online.
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Aug 13/20
SHOPTALK »
Both the shop and the building it calls home are remnants of Halifax's history that will soon be gone.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Aug 6/20
SHOPTALK »
Some stores stopped allowing reusable packaging during the pandemic, but Tare’s green mission continues.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Aug 5/20