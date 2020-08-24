COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 24, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting August 24

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 9:09 AM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, August 24

A clear start to the week

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 24, 2020. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 24, 2020.

After yesterday’s death and two new cases of COVID-19, it’s a relief that the province is today reporting no new cases, no deaths. Nova Scotia currently has seven cases of people with the disease, but none of them are severe enough to be in hospital.

This COVID quiet can’t last. It couldn’t last when the province went 20 days without a new case, and it can’t last now that we are in a mini-outbreak. But it’s sure nice when it happens. Happy Monday, everybody.

———

The collection of news updates from the August 17 week is here. August 10 week is here. August 3 week is here.

July 27 week is here. July 20 week is here. July 13 week is here. July 6 week is here.

June 29 week is here. June 22 week is here. June 15 week is here. June 8 week is here. June 1 week is here.

May 25 week is here. May 18 week is here. May 11 week is here. May 4 week is here.

April 27 week is here. April 20 week is here. April 13 week is here.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. What'll it take to see someone other than an old white man running this province?   (City)
  2. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting August 17   (COVID-19)
  3. Plans are in the works for Canada's only Black hair school to open in Halifax   (City)
  4. Frosh weeks move (mostly) online in the age of COVID   (City)
  5. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  6. Two HRM properties get heritage status   (City)
  7. Don’t pass me by: Nova Scotia's hidden gems   (Hot Summer Guide)
  8. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  9. Board of police commissioners punt the definition of defunding further forward   (City)
  10. It's quite easy to get RCMP and HRP memorabilia online   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

City

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.