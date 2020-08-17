COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, August 17, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting August 17

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 8:04 AM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, August 17

A new case makes for a very Monday sort of Monday

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 17, 2020. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 17, 2020.

There’s another case in the Northern health zone. That’s the bad news. But today’s provincial COVID-19 report says it’s connected to one of the three cases that was diagnosed last week. That’s the less-bad news.

Nova Scotia now has four people with active C19, none of them severe enough to be in the hospital.

———

The collection of news updates from the August 10 week is here. August 3 week is here.

July 27 week is here. July 20 week is here. July 13 week is here. July 6 week is here.

June 29 week is here. June 22 week is here. June 15 week is here. June 8 week is here. June 1 week is here.

May 25 week is here. May 18 week is here. May 11 week is here. May 4 week is here.

April 27 week is here. April 20 week is here. April 13 week is here.

C19 Need to Know

