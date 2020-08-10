COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 10, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting August 10

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 9:51 AM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, August 10

No new cases, no active cases

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 10, 2020. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 10, 2020.

Yes! Today's provincial COVID-19 report brings all sorts of good news to this Monday. There are no new diagnoses, making eight days in a row without a case. Plus the only person who had the disease in Nova Scotia is now considered recovered. Today the province is officially free of the deadly coronavirus.

———

The collection of news updates from the August 3 week is here.

July 27 week is here. July 20 week is here. July 13 week is here. July 6 week is here.

June 29 week is here. June 22 week is here. June 15 week is here. June 8 week is here. June 1 week is here.

May 25 week is here. May 18 week is here. May 11 week is here. May 4 week is here.

April 27 week is here. April 20 week is here. April 13 week is here.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. New ownership rent payment confusion leads to tenants at Dartmouth building organizing against poor conditions   (City)
  2. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  3. Don’t pass me by: Nova Scotia's hidden gems   (Hot Summer Guide)
  4. A beginners guide to biking to the beach in Halifax   (Hot Summer Guide)
  5. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  6. Landlords getting the final word on heritage designation won't work   (Voice of the City)
  7. Your summer staycation just got sweeter: George's Island is open to the public   (City)
  8. Queer-run Outlaw Tattoo breaks the mould   (Shoptalk)
  9. Starting today you can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit   (COVID-19)
  10. Diversity of Nature is making falling in love with the sciences more accessible   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.