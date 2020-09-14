COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, September 14, 2020

Updated often COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting September 14

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, September 14

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of September 14, 2020. The yellow-ish colour is for areas with infection(s) in the last two weeks (a C19 incubation cycle); green regions are two-plus weeks clear; red is a case today.
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of September 14, 2020. The yellow-ish colour is for areas with infection(s) in the last two weeks (a C19 incubation cycle); green regions are two-plus weeks clear; red is a case today.

Starting strong

Today’s provincial COVID-19 update is reporting no new cases, and just one person known to have an active case of this rotten disease. That person is not in the hospital.

Looks like the humans are off to a good start this week in Nova Scotia. The coronavirus, not so much.

———

News updates archives

September 7 week. August 31 week. August 24 week. August 17 week. August 10 week. August 3 week. July 27 week. July 20 week. July 13 week. July 6 week. June 29 week. June 22 week. June 15 week. June 8 week. June 1 week. May 25 week. May 18 week. May 11 week. May 4 week. April 27 week. April 20 week. April 13 week.

