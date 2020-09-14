Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
Today’s provincial COVID-19 update is reporting no new cases, and just one person known to have an active case of this rotten disease. That person is not in the hospital.
Looks like the humans are off to a good start this week in Nova Scotia. The coronavirus, not so much.
