Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
The Labour Day long weekend started strong, featuring two days in a row—Saturday and Sunday—without a case. We were loving that the coronavirus seemed to be taking a break in Nova Scotia to match the human holiday. But unfortunately on Labour Day itself, the disease decided to get back to work: Today the province is reporting a new case in the Central health zone (Halifax and a wide margin of environs).
The province’s official COVID-19 report to media doesn’t give any details about the new case, such as whether the patient is a university student or if the case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. It only says the case is “under investigation by Public Health.” Four people in Nova Scotia are currently known to be infected.
Until now, the Central zone hadn’t had a case for 15 days. On our C19 map (above), which gives more info and history than the province’s version, just yesterday Central had changed colour from yellow to green. That showed the region had gone a full two-week incubation cycle without a new case, a welcome milestone that is erased by Central switching to red to indicate a daily diagnosis. All the other regions remain yellow because their most recent cases were within the last couple weeks.
