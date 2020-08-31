Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
Once the province’s daily COVID-19 report came out, it was easy to understand why it took longer than usual to produce. This update includes something we haven’t seen before—“indeterminate test results” for two university students. And we figure while the authorities figured out how to explain such results to the public, that made enough time for another unusual occurrence: a positive test discovered at the lab and reported all in the same day.
Confused? We were there, too. Let’s take this big Monday step by step.
There are two new cases confirmed for Nova Scotia, one in in the Eastern health authority zone (Cape Breton, Antigonish), one in the Western zone (Yarmouth, Annapolis Valley). The Eastern case, that area’s first in more than two months, is connected to travel beyond the Atlantic bubble. “The individual has been self-isolating, as required,” says the province's report.
The other confirmed case is a student at Université Sainte-Anne. The province didn’t say if the student is at USA’s main campus in Church Point, on the western edge of the province, but it promises “More information will be shared about this case in tomorrow's case update.”Usually any day’s provincial update reflects the results of tests that were completed the day before. Today’s Eastern zone case, for example, was identified by the lab yesterday. But the Sainte-Anne case was diagnosed “late day” Monday, i.e. today. We are speculating that it took an unusually long time to write today’s report—we’ll get to why next—and the late-breaking diagnosis arrived before the report email was sent. Then provincial officials did the responsible thing and let the public know about the case, with the promise of further info to come.
As for why today’s report was so complicated, one word: probable cases.
University and college students who move to Nova Scotia from beyond the Atlantic bubble (the provinces of NS, New Brunswick, PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador) have to quarantine for two weeks and get three C19 tests. The vain hope is all those thousands of tests come back negative. The reality is that some, like the USA student’s diagnosis, will be positive. And the twist is when a test has an indeterminate result, neither negative nor positive. Twist!
A Dalhousie University student and an Acadia University student got indeterminate tests. “Both students are from outside the Atlantic bubble, live off-campus and have been self-isolating, as required,” says today’s report. The way the province explains it, an indeterminate result can happen “because someone previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or someone has been tested before the virus is fully detectable.”
Time and further testing should resolve these cases one way or another. Until then, they are considered "probable cases" to be on the safe side. As the province says, “these two cases are being treated as though they are lab-confirmed positives to ensure all precautions are taken.” However, because they aren't actually confirmed new cases, they are not included in the province’s C19 tally, which stands at 1,085 total cases since March 15, and seven currently active cases.
On our Nova Scotia case map, above, we’ve singled out probable cases with an asterisk and a new colour. The Central zone (Halifax and surrounding area) is this colour—it’s in the blue family—because of the probable case at Dal. The Western zone is the familiar red-adjacent hue of a new case despite the probable Acadia case, because in our estimation the confirmed case at Sainte-Anne takes precedence. With cases in the last two weeks but not today, the Northern zone (Truro, Pictou, Amherst) is yellow-ish. And no area of the province is carefree green. Welcome to back to school.
It’s not far from 3pm, and the province hasn’t issued its daily C19 update. This may not be unprecedented (the arrival time of the daily email to media is one of the few coronavirus statistics The Coast doesn’t track), but it’s unusual. When the report does arrive, you will hear about it here.
