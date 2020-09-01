News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

September 01, 2020 News + Opinion » City

What it’s like to quarantine in a dorm for two weeks 

A first-year Dalhousie student tells us about her experience

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting August 31   (COVID-19)
  2. Planes, strains and automobiles   (COVID-19)
  3. What'll it take to see someone other than an old white man running this province?   (City)
  4. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  5. Halifax is losing one of its last antique shops   (Shoptalk)
  6. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  7. Tinder and masturbating can help prevent the spread of COVID-19   (City)
  8. Starting today you can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit   (COVID-19)
  9. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  10. Zero waste Tare Shop to expand to Dartmouth this fall   (Shoptalk)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

City

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.