COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, October 19, 2020

Updated often COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 19

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 6:48 AM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, October 19

The second wave is still growing

COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in Canada. This was true a couple weeks ago when last we studied at the national numbers, and it’s still true. The second wave just keeps growing. The following graph shows the first wave, which peaked in May, and the current, larger wave.

For larger Canadian COVID-19 cases graph click here.

At the start of the month, the pattern was the same as it is now: The disease is non-existent in the North, the Atlantic bubble has very few cases and the six western provinces are setting record numbers. But let’s talk about the bubble for a minute. Compared to the other provinces, it’s true the east coast provinces don’t have many cases at all. October, however, has seen Atlantic infections go up almost 10 times: on October 1, the rolling 14-day total was 14 cases; yesterday, October 18, it was 129 cases.

New Brunswick’s outbreaks lead the increase, but Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador are all getting cases. Again, not many compared to the other provinces, which had a rolling 14-day total of 31,863 cases October 18—nearly 250 times the east coast. The Atlantic trend, though, is going in the wrong direction. We’ll be watching these numbers closely in coming weeks.

———

News updates archives

Advertisement:

  Halifax election results: district by district
  Matt Whitman stands by white supremacists' message
  COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 12
  Rally Sunday in Halifax in support of Indigenous fisherfolks
  Halifax Regional Council is about to get a bit more diverse
  On the phone with "affordable everything" proponent Iona Stoddard, District 12
  On the phone with fitness professional Trish Purdy, District 4
  Matt Whitman and Faith Goldy
  Angry mob trap Mi'kmaw fishermen at a lobster pound in southwestern Nova Scotia
  A guide to finding Nova Scotia's best fall foliage

