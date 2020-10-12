Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
COVID-19 took Thanksgiving Monday off, bringing no new cases to Nova Scotia. There are known to be four active cases in the province currently, with one of those patients (still) in the ICU.
