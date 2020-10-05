Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.
With the Thanksgiving holiday Monday a week from today, the province issued a press release to remind us all about the public health rules that are in effect for the long-weekend celebration. You'll recall from the before times that Thanksgiving used to feature big groups of family and friends travelling to get together and enjoy meals. This COVID-19 year, the largest group allowed to assemble in Nova Scotia without two metres of distance between everybody is 10 people.
Eleven or more people would have to be physically distanced. Anyone coming here from outside the Atlantic bubble would have to quarantine alone for two weeks before joining agroup around the table. And anyone who leaves the bubble for Thanksgiving has to do the two-week quarantine on their return.
“Nova Scotians are strongly encouraged to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends from their consistent group of 10,” reads the press release, which includes this quote from provincial top doc Robert Strang: "When deciding who to invite, consider the impacts on family and friends who may be more vulnerable and adjust your Thanksgiving celebrations to be as safe as possible."
The province includes the following “tips”—copied straight from the announcement—that helpfully re-cast a cozy fall meal as a medical-grade nutrition-intake opportunity. Fun!
— regularly clean while preparing food and disinfect other high touch surface areas in the household such as washrooms, doorknobs, countertops, tables, chairs, etc.
— do not host if you or someone in your household are feeling unwell or are self-isolating for any reason
— do not host guests who are feeling unwell or are self-isolating for any reason; you can send a meal home for them
— think about how to make food service more COVID-safe - for example, designate one person to prepare plates instead of passing around bowls and platters with common utensils
September 28 week. September 21 week. September 14 week. September 7 week. August 31 week. August 24 week. August 17 week. August 10 week. August 3 week. July 27 week. July 20 week. July 13 week. July 6 week. June 29 week. June 22 week. June 15 week. June 8 week. June 1 week. May 25 week. May 18 week. May 11 week. May 4 week. April 27 week. April 20 week. April 13 week.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Oct 5/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Sep 28/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Sep 21/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Sep 14/20
SHOPTALK »
Vendors like No Days Off Apparel have seen growth thanks to the pop-up market.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Sep 24/20
SHOPTALK »
With most in-person events cancelled, market vendors are seeing decreased revenue this year.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Sep 22/20