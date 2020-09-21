COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, September 21, 2020

Updated often COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting September 21

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 6:24 PM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Monday, September 21

Click here for a bigger version of the C19 infection chart.

Oh, the rest of Canada

We have to admit there are now two coronavirus solitudes in the country: one is made up of the North and the east coast, the other is the rest. The six provinces west of Atlantic Canada where COVID-19 is thriving. Not in decline, as the virus was in June (see above chart of 14-day infection totals). Not a holdout position stubbornly refusing to go away, as we could rationalize through July and August. September has brought an undeniably surge of infections in every province beyond the Atlantic bubble of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Yes, there are other things to discuss today in NS, including a Dalhousie student’s probable C19 case, the report on the disease’s particularly deadly course at the Northwood long-term care facility and Hurricane Teddy’s approach. But in the big pandemic picture, it’s good to start the week with awareness of how things are unfolding in the rest of Canada. Next time you get annoyed at putting on a mask or waiting outside a store, just remember how good we (currently) have it here.

———

News updates archives

