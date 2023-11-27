Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

We're just getting started on next year's list of major shows—music, theatre, comedy and events like last October's visit from Michelle Obama—scheduled for Halifax and around Nova Scotia. If you know of any shows that we don't have yet, please let us know by emailing details to [email protected]. We'd appreciate the help, because the goal is to make this the best events list in the province, and right now it's only the most anemic.

JANUARY

New year resolutions may be figuring prominently in your life around now.

click to enlarge via Instagram Author, actor, activist and This Hour Has 22 Minutes creator Mary Walsh makes Leap Day special with her Feb. 29 show.

FEBRUARY

Whitehorse

February 3, Light House Arts Centre, tickets $44.45 [Music]

An Evening With Mary Walsh

February 29, Light House Arts Centre, tickets $54.70 [Comedy]

MARCH

Allison Russell

March 21, Light House Arts Centre, tickets $44.45 and up [Music]

APRIL

The Once

April 26, The Stage at St. Andrew's, tickets $34.20 [Music]

MAY

Star Wars Day

May 4, information here [Holiday]

JUNE

Halifax Jazz Festival

July 9-14, information here [Music] [Event]

JULY

Halifax Busker Festival

July 31-August 5, information here [Event]

AUGUST

Halifax Busker Festival

July 31-August 5, information here [Event]

Halifax Fringe Festival

August 28-September 8 (according to the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals), information here [Theatre] [Event]

SEPTEMBER

Halifax Fringe Festival

August 28-September 8 (according to the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals), information here [Theatre] [Event]

Atlantic Film Festival

Dates not yet known, information here

OCTOBER

Does Halloween count? It's on a Thursday this year.

NOVEMBER

It might be a while before anything is announced.

DECEMBER

Nothing yet.

2025

Wishful thinking at this point, but we can dream.