Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

An ever-updated list of concerts, comedy shows, live performance, theatre and events in Nova Scotia.

We're just getting started on next year's list of major shows—music, theatre, comedy and events like last October's visit from Michelle Obama—scheduled for Halifax and around Nova Scotia. If you know of any shows that we don't have yet, please let us know by emailing details to [email protected]. We'd appreciate the help, because the goal is to make this the best events list in the province, and right now it's only the most anemic.

JANUARY

New year resolutions may be figuring prominently in your life around now.

Author, actor, activist and This Hour Has 22 Minutes creator Mary Walsh makes Leap Day special with her Feb. 29 show.

FEBRUARY

Whitehorse
February 3, Light House Arts Centre, tickets $44.45 [Music]

An Evening With Mary Walsh
February 29, Light House Arts Centre, tickets $54.70 [Comedy]

Singer, songwriter, activist, poet Allison Russell brings her award-winning music to Halifax March 21.

MARCH

Allison Russell
March 21, Light House Arts Centre, tickets $44.45 and up [Music]

APRIL

The Once
April 26, The Stage at St. Andrew's, tickets $34.20 [Music]

MAY

Star Wars Day
May 4, information here [Holiday]

JUNE

Halifax Jazz Festival
July 9-14, information here [Music] [Event]

JULY

Halifax Busker Festival
July 31-August 5, information here [Event]

AUGUST

Halifax Busker Festival
July 31-August 5, information here [Event]

Halifax Fringe Festival
August 28-September 8 (according to the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals), information here [Theatre] [Event]

SEPTEMBER

Halifax Fringe Festival
August 28-September 8 (according to the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals), information here [Theatre] [Event]

Atlantic Film Festival
Dates not yet known, information here

OCTOBER

Does Halloween count? It's on a Thursday this year.

NOVEMBER

It might be a while before anything is announced.

DECEMBER

Nothing yet.

2025

Wishful thinking at this point, but we can dream.

