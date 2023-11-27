Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

We're just getting started on next year's list of major shows—music, theatre, comedy and events like last October's visit from Michelle Obama—scheduled for Halifax and around Nova Scotia. If you know of any shows that we don't have yet, please let us know by emailing details to [email protected]. We'd appreciate the help, because the goal is to make this the best events list in the province, and right now it's only the most anemic.
JANUARY
New year resolutions may be figuring prominently in your life around now.
FEBRUARY
Whitehorse
February 3, Light House Arts Centre, tickets $44.45 [Music]
An Evening With Mary Walsh
February 29, Light House Arts Centre, tickets $54.70 [Comedy]
MARCH
Allison Russell
March 21, Light House Arts Centre, tickets $44.45 and up [Music]
APRIL
The Once
April 26, The Stage at St. Andrew's, tickets $34.20 [Music]
MAY
Star Wars Day
May 4, information here [Holiday]
JUNE
Halifax Jazz Festival
July 9-14, information here [Music] [Event]
JULY
Halifax Busker Festival
July 31-August 5, information here [Event]
AUGUST
Halifax Busker Festival
July 31-August 5, information here [Event]
Halifax Fringe Festival
August 28-September 8 (according to the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals), information here [Theatre] [Event]
SEPTEMBER
Halifax Fringe Festival
August 28-September 8 (according to the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals), information here [Theatre] [Event]
Atlantic Film Festival
Dates not yet known, information here
OCTOBER
Does Halloween count? It's on a Thursday this year.
NOVEMBER
It might be a while before anything is announced.
DECEMBER
Nothing yet.
2025
Wishful thinking at this point, but we can dream.