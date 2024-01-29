Death From Above 1979 to play Light House Arts Centre in May

Keeler and Grainger are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakout album, You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine. Released in 2004, the album sold more than 175,000 copies worldwide and earned rave reviews from the likes of Pitchfork and Stylus Magazine. (Rapper/all-around music nerd Cadence Weapon described the album’s production as "staggeringly solid," with "enough polish to show off their obvious pop sensibility.") It also led to the duo’s disbanding in 2006, after just a single album under their belt: Too much touring; too many distractions.
Lucky for DFA fans, the split wasn’t permanent—the band has been back together since 2011. But it’s been quite a long time since Keeler and Grainger have played in Halifax: When they headline the Light House Arts Centre in May, it will mark 12 years since DFA’s last show in Nova Scotia, at the Olympic Hall.
General admission tickets for May’s show are available online for $54.70.