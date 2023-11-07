 Nelly Furtado to host 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Nelly Furtado / Instagram
Singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado will host the 2024 JUNO Awards on March 24, 2023, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has announced.

Nelly Furtado to host 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax

The “Promiscuous Girl” singer-songwriter will lead the ceremonies at the Scotiabank Centre on March 24, 2024.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

From “Maneater” to the Maritimes: One of Canada’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Nelly Furtado, will host and perform at the upcoming JUNO Awards in Halifax. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences unveiled the news at a special event at the Marquee Ballroom on Tuesday morning.

Halifax will host Canada’s biggest night in music on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the Scotiabank Centre. Toronto rockers The Beaches, Montreal electro-pop singer Charlotte Cardin and hip hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes are also slated to perform. The “Let Your Backbone Slide” emcee will also be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

Halifax’s own Elliot Page will also join the JUNO Awards night to hand the 2024 Humanitarian Award to Calgary alt-pop duo Tegan and Sara.

The occasion marks the second time the JUNOs have come to Halifax, after Pamela Anderson—yep, that really happened—hosted the awards ceremony at the Halifax Metro Centre in 2006. That year, Michael Bublé took home four awards, including Artist of the Year.

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

All the winners from the 2023 Music Nova Scotia Awards

By Martin Bauman

All the winners from the 2023 Music Nova Scotia Awards

Classified gets introspective on new single, “Wonder”

By Martin Bauman

Classified gets introspective on new single, “Wonder”

Kayo rides a wave on latest album, Trip

By Martin Bauman

Kayo rides a wave on latest album, Trip

26 years later, Halifax’s North of America still punk as ever

By Martin Bauman

26 years later, Halifax’s North of America still punk as ever (2)
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

Recent Comments

Trending

All the winners from the 2023 Music Nova Scotia Awards

By Martin Bauman

All the winners from the 2023 Music Nova Scotia Awards

Classified gets introspective on new single, “Wonder”

By Martin Bauman

Classified gets introspective on new single, “Wonder”

Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty headline free November show in Halifax

By Martin Bauman

Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty headline free November show in Halifax

Amanda Peters’ The Berry Pickers brings L’nu stories to the forefront

By Martin Bauman

Amanda Peters’ The Berry Pickers brings L’nu stories to the forefront

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group