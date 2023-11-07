Nelly Furtado to host 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax

From “Maneater” to the Maritimes: One of Canada’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Nelly Furtado, will host and perform at the upcoming JUNO Awards in Halifax. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences unveiled the news at a special event at the Marquee Ballroom on Tuesday morning.

Halifax will host Canada’s biggest night in music on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the Scotiabank Centre. Toronto rockers The Beaches, Montreal electro-pop singer Charlotte Cardin and hip hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes are also slated to perform. The “Let Your Backbone Slide” emcee will also be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

Halifax’s own Elliot Page will also join the JUNO Awards night to hand the 2024 Humanitarian Award to Calgary alt-pop duo Tegan and Sara.

The occasion marks the second time the JUNOs have come to Halifax, after Pamela Anderson—yep, that really happened—hosted the awards ceremony at the Halifax Metro Centre in 2006. That year, Michael Bublé took home four awards, including Artist of the Year.