Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.
Instead of getting a fresh start on Monday, the coronavirus is just trucking along from last week, adding two new cases to Nova Scotia's total to keep its streak going at four straight days with infections. "The new cases are in the Central Zone," says the province's COVID-19 update. "Both are connected to previously reported cases and are still under investigation."
No patients who had the disease recovered since yesterday; there are currently 23 active cases in Nova Scotia.
So far in November, the province has gotten 37 known cases, or more than two cases per day. Before November, it took from August 15 through October 31 to get 37 cases, just under half a case per day. These numbers are below what we'd expect if the second wave had arrived (see below), but they are still moving in a distinctly disconcerting direction.
In case you're wondering what's going on with the second wave of COVID-19 outside the Atlantic bubble, we've got a chart. Happy mathy Monday everyone!
The following graph shows the number of new cases reported across Canada every day during the pandemic. The number is the seven-day rolling average—a way to smooth out the chaos of numbers jumping around day-to-day in order to reveal the trends. And the trend for Canada's pandemic shows a first wave that built to a peak of fewer than 2,000 cases per day around the start of May before subsiding through the summer, then a second wave starting to grow at the start of September. That second wave has grown steadily and sharply, surpassing the first-wave peak at the start of October and continuing to climb to a current rate of well over 4,000 cases per day, more than double the first wave.
However, the second wave isn't hitting equally. The Atlantic bubble is getting some cases, and in the North even Nunavut—which hadn't had a single case since the pandemic began—started seeing infections in early November, but these areas are practically untouched next to the rest of the country. Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, the six provinces west of the Atlantic bubble, are getting absolutely walloped.
For the west, the second wave is an ever-growing tidal wave. Here, it remains a very real threat that we are managing to stave off with help from such social sacrifices as the two-week quarantine on travellers and conscientious physical distancing. How long we can keep it up in Nova Scotia, especially with the travel and gathering expectations of the holiday season also looming, will write the next chapter of our plague diary.
