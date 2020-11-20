COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 20, 2020

Halifax's bubble gets smaller

Restaurant tables, home visits and public groups will soon be capped at five.

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge The province had five new cases today, on top of bringing in new five-person gathering limits for Halifax. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • The province had five new cases today, on top of bringing in new five-person gathering limits for Halifax.
Remember the days of MySpace—where you picked your top friends to list on your profile page? Now it's real life, except instead of your profile, you have to pick your personal COVID-19 bubble.

For "western HRM," once the clock strikes 12:01 on Monday, November 23, a resident's bubble—the people you don't have to socially distance from and mask up around—can only include five people.

According to provincial top doc Robert Strang, this area includes "from the municipality's borders with Lunenburg County to the west, and as far east as Porters Lake. Up to Hants County to the north including Mount Uniacke and Enfield, parts of which are in West and East Hants county. It does not include the Eastern Shore from Porters Lake to Ecum Secum."

During a November 20 press conference, Strang said social interactions have been the cause of the majority of second-wave spread here, rather than travel like the first wave.

The new restrictions mean that a household may have more than five members but they may only go outside the home in groups of five. Only five people can visit a household at a time.

Strang says if "all goes well" the restrictions would be eased on December 21.

For the same areas of HRM, larger gathering limits will be reduced. Informal indoor or outdoor social events (with social distancing) are now capped at 25 people, down from 50.

Indoor events run by a recognized business or organization can have 50 percent of the venue’s capacity to a maximum of 100 people with physical distancing, down from 200 people. And outdoor events run by a recognized business or organization can have 150 people with physical distancing, down from 250.

At restaurants, the five-person per table limit applies in the same "western HRM" zone. But contact tracing in restaurants is now mandatory for the entire province, which up until now was only a recommendation.

After recent cases at the two public schools, Strang says Auburn Drive High and Graham Creighton Jr High will close for two weeks effective immediately, although schools aren't "driving the spread of COVID" the way social interactions are.

For the full release and updates, visit the province's COVID-19 website.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. COVID-19 news for the November 16 week   (COVID-19)
  2. Voice of the city: A premier should consider housing a human right   (Voice of the City)
  3. Here's what happened at council this week   (City)
  4. We love that Halifax knows Black Lives Matter   (Reasons we love the city)
  5. "They're on the right path," says western First Nation chief about purchase of Clearwater by Mi’kmaq coalition   (City)
  6. Fisherman’s Cove keeps its huts open for the holidays   (Shoptalk)
  7. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  8. It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday market season   (Shoptalk)
  9. Halifax sees increase in homelessness, renting is still getting harder   (City)
  10. We love how the Trellis Collective brings pedal power to the pandemic   (Reasons we love the city)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 3
November 12, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.