The government still hasn't made contact tracing mandatory

After the update, Haligonians seemed confused about why the release wasn’t more accurate the first time:
Some people who called 811 today (Sunday) in response to our expanded exposure notification for The Bitter End (on Nov. 2 from 9 p.m. until closing) and did not have symptoms of COVID-19 may not have been referred for testing. Any such people should call 811 again for referral.— Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) November 8, 2020
Ok, so I’ve had a concerning experience with @nshealth re: covid screening. There are big discrepancies between what’s happening online and on the phone with 811. I was at The Bitter End on Monday, so exposed to someone who tested positive. (1/8)— Ava Coulter (@avacoulter1) November 8, 2020
It's concerning that they aren't sure how many people may have been at The Bitter End from 9-12 on a Monday night during a pandemic.— sean g mc (@Sean_GMC) November 8, 2020
Why are folks not required to give their name and number when they enter a public venue like The Bitter End so that it is possible to do quick & effective contact tracing?— Francoise Baylis (@FrancoiseBaylis) November 9, 2020
At a government press conference on November 9, Dr. Strang thanked The Bitter End for taking the names of their patrons, seemingly implying that contact tracing was indeed done.
What the hell happened at the bitter end????? https://t.co/HzVfGOL0so— Abby Tucker (@abigail_mbt) November 9, 2020
