The government still hasn't made contact tracing mandatory

Why are folks not required to give their name and number when they enter a public venue like The Bitter End so that it is possible to do quick & effective contact tracing?

It's concerning that they aren't sure how many people may have been at The Bitter End from 9-12 on a Monday night during a pandemic.

Ok, so I’ve had a concerning experience with @nshealth re: covid screening. There are big discrepancies between what’s happening online and on the phone with 811. I was at The Bitter End on Monday, so exposed to someone who tested positive. (1/8)

Some people who called 811 today (Sunday) in response to our expanded exposure notification for The Bitter End (on Nov. 2 from 9 p.m. until closing) and did not have symptoms of COVID-19 may not have been referred for testing. Any such people should call 811 again for referral.

