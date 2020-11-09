Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.
Not long after Strang and McNeil finished their COVID-19 briefing, which made special mention of the warnings the Nova Scotia Health Authority's been putting out lately, the NSHA issued yet another alert about "Potential exposure to COVID-19 at Halifax stores." Here are the details, copied straight from the email advisory:
Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at:The NSHA alert doesn't say if these exposures near the Clayton Park area of Bedford are related to the C19 cluster in the Clayton Park area of Bedford. It also doesn't say people should get tested immediately if they were in Sobeys or the liquor store at these times, the way Strang said some other recent exposure areas are now treated (see below).
• Sobeys (Mill Cove, 961 Bedford Hwy, Bedford) on Nov. 6 between 8 and 10 p.m.
• NSLC (Mill Cove, 955 Bedford Hwy, Bedford) on Nov. 6 between 8 and 9 p.m.
Instead, if you were buying important supplies or food Friday night in Bedford, you need to pay close attention to your health for the next two weeks (a C19 incubation cycle). If you develop a fever or cough; or any two of sore throat, headache, runny nose and trouble breathing; do an online self-assessment or phone 811 to find out if you need to get tested.
There's one fresh COVID-19 infection in Nova Scotia. "The new case is in the Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case," says the province's report, which doesn't sound like much to worry about. But that single new patient arrives as part of an ongoing string of cases, which is a lot to worry about.
"We are at a critical tipping point," NS public health czar Robert Strang said today at a webcast C19 briefing. "If you didn't pay attention after our briefing last week, you need to sit up and pay attention now. We all need to make changes if we're going to change our trajectory."
Strang was happy to report that last week's two concerning infection clusters—one in the Northern health zone, one in Central—have been contained and are no longer a threat for community spread. Then he introduced a new cluster of nine cases in Clayton Park.
This cluster is related to three of the places recently flagged by the Nova Scotia Health Authority as potential exposure sites. Those are:
—The Bitter End bar on Argyle Street, last Monday, November 2, from 9pm to close.
—Montana's restaurant in Bayers Lake, Sunday, October 25, from 6pm to close.
—The service of All Nations Full Gospel Church, which took place at Saint Andrew's United Church on Coburg Road, Sunday, October 25 at 6pm.
At the briefing, premier Stephen McNeil said there's an urgency to "wrap our arms around" this area of the city and "make sure we contain the virus to prevent further spread." Uncontrolled community transmission is the legit fear. So a mobile C19 testing unit is being deployed to Clayton Park, and if you were at any of those three places during the specified times, you need to get tested. No monitoring for symptoms, no waiting, no seeing. Call 811 and make arrangements to get tested immediately.
Strang and McNeil also used the briefing to tighten up one of the rules around travel. During the first wave of C19, travellers had to quarantine when they arrived in Nova Scotia—for two weeks they couldn't have contact of any kind with locals, unless those locals were also in quarantine. The quarantine then slackened during the summer when case numbers were relatively low in the rest of Canada, so a traveller could self-isolate in someone's home for the two weeks, while other people in the home could still come and go. But the days of that why-do-we-even-bother-calling-that-a-quarantine sort of quarantine are over, effective immediately.
"People need to understand, if they are taking people into their home and living with them when the traveller is in a quarantine period, they're imposing a full 14-day isolation period on themselves and the rest of their household members," Strang said. "It means kids can't go to school, people cannot go to work, you can't go shopping, you can't go to the grocery store. So that sounds harsh, but it's necessary."
Tightening up how quarantine works was today's only change to the public health regulations. However, Strang wants everybody be more rigorous about pandemic prevention, especially when it comes to getting together.
"Now is the time for all of us to start to reduce our social activities and to restrict social activities to people that are in our household or close social bubble," he said. "We need to start ramping down our social activities. Be very careful of the number of people that we're interacting with. This applies for all Nova Scotians. But it's particularly important right here in today in Metro Halifax."
Indeed, when someone can go to a bar and/or to church and get infected, as the NSHA warns, that certainly feels like community spread is upon us, even if professional contact tracers can retroactively link that case to other cases. This point was made by several reporters in different ways during the briefing, although Strang would not commit to the label. "We're at a point where we can't say that there is broad community spread, but we can't say there's not," is one way he put it during the briefing.
"I'm not at a point where I'm going to conclude that we have general community spread, but I'm also not at a point where I can rule that out," is another way he explained it. "This is like detective work. We're in the middle of a complex investigation, we're always going to err on the side of caution. But we still have some some work to do before we can make some firmer conclusions."
Then there's this: "I may well come to a conclusion that we have broader community spread and that we need to impose further restrictions. Or we may actually, in the next couple of days, be able to say with a few cases aside, we can explain within a tight circle how this virus was circulating around. We're right in the middle of that investigation."
In a similar vein of getting terms and definitions correct, we asked Strang if he thinks the second wave of C19 has now arrived in Nova Scotia. "We're certainly seeing the impact of the second wave elsewhere, by having more people traveling into Nova Scotia with COVID," he said. "I would say that for me, the second wave would be here if we actually get established community transmission and have that confirmed. We're working really hard to try to avoid that possibility."
Or to put it a more Nova Scotian way, it's like we know there's a hurricane out in the Atlantic, but so far the only sign of it here is great surf. Those big waves can be dangerous all on their own if you're not careful at the beach, but they're nothing like what happens if the hurricane itself hits here.
