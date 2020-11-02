COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, November 2, 2020

Updated often COVID-19 news for the November 2 week

Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 8:31 AM

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, November 2

Feeling on the brink

Nova Scotia hasn’t had this much COVID-19 activity in a while. Last week there were new cases reported on five of the seven days—a high frequency that has not happened since the middle of August—including the five Saturday cases, the most on a single day in almost six months.

In the big picture, these numbers are low. The C19 second wave is actively swamping much of the world, including the provinces west of the east coast. Quebec and Ontario are each getting around 1,000 cases every day. Nova Scotia’s unusually active week saw a total of just 11 cases, which is low even in the Atlantic bubble, where New Brunswick reported cases every day last week for a total of 18.

Still, it’s hard to shake the feeling something has changed. So far our mandatory two-week quarantine on travellers is working, like a wall of sandbags holding off a rising flood. But the pressure is building at our borders, and some water is seeping through the wall.

The two cases reported yesterday could not be easily dismissed as travel-related, raising concerns that community spread is happening as the contact-tracing investigation continues. The results of that investigation and the daily case numbers will tell us a lot about where this week is heading. Let's meet back here for updates.

———

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

