 Weekly COVID deaths, cases, data in Nova Scotia (Mar 16 update) | COVID-19 | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Weekly COVID deaths, cases, data in Nova Scotia (Mar 16 update)

Infographics of new infections, pandemic fatalities and COVID-19 patients in hospital, from the first wave in 2020 to omicron 2023.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Shortcut to data visualizations
Cases 2023    Deaths 2023    Hospitalizations 2023    Pandemic infections    Weekly deaths    Pandemic patients    Death toll   

The omicron variant arrived in Nova Scotia at the end of 2021—Dec. 8 by the province's official count—making 2022 the first full year of the omicron COVID pandemic. 2023 will be the second, unless either the disease officially becomes endemic, or a new variant becomes dominant (Kraken is an omicron variant, but China's infection hotbed could conceivably produce a whole new strain). No matter what happens, this page will track Nova Scotia's 2023 pandemic numbers as reported at its COVID data dashboard.

The Coast created the following infographics to make the info more accessible—easy to find, easy to understand (hopefully), easy to see in the full pandemic context. We’ll update these charts and graphs when the dashboard updates, which is usually weekly on Thursdays. The page is broken into two sections: Graphs dating back only to the start of 2023, and graphs dating to March 2020 for the full pandemic picture. For further reference, click here for the 2022 version of this page and its charts.

2023 COVID statistics for Nova Scotia

INFECTIONS IN 2023

back to top

DEATHS IN 2023

back to top

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN 2023

back to top

Nova Scotia’s entire pandemic by the numbers

AVERAGE INFECTIONS

back to top

WEEKLY DEATHS

back to top

TOTAL DEATHS

back to top

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS
This chart doesn't go all the way back to 2020 because the province only started reporting the number of COVID patients admitted to hospital each week in 2022.

back to top

Tags

About The Author

Kyle Shaw

Kyle is the editor of The Coast. He was a founding member of the newspaper in 1993 and was the paper’s first publisher. Kyle occasionally teaches creative nonfiction writing (think magazine-style #longreads) and copy editing at the University of King’s College School of Journalism.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in COVID-19

Nova Scotia reaches 800 deaths on quiet COVID anniversary

By Kyle Shaw

Nova Scotia reaches 800 deaths on quiet COVID anniversary

Province blames record COVID death count on "a lag in reporting"

By Kyle Shaw

Province blames record COVID death count on "a lag in reporting"

Year 4 of COVID starts under a Kraken cloud

By Kyle Shaw

Year 4 of COVID starts under a Kraken cloud

Nova Scotian COVID in 2022: Deaths, cases and hospitalizations

By Kyle Shaw

Nova Scotian COVID in 2022: Deaths, cases and hospitalizations
More »
More COVID-19
All News + Opinion

C19 Need to Know

Recent Comments

Trending

Coast readers: St. Patrick’s Day cheer alive, but waning in Halifax

By Martin Bauman

Coast readers: St. Patrick’s Day cheer alive, but waning in Halifax

One behemoth of a ship arrives in Halifax Harbour this week

By Martin Bauman

One behemoth of a ship arrives in Halifax Harbour this week

Nova Scotia’s primary care reporting is delayed (again). Here’s why that matters.

By Martin Bauman

Nova Scotia’s primary care reporting is delayed (again). Here’s why that matters.

‘A pattern of predatory behaviour’: King’s shares damning review into Wayne Hankey sexual assault accusations

By Martin Bauman

‘A pattern of predatory behaviour’: King’s shares damning review into Wayne Hankey sexual assault accusations

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group