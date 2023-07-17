Come From Away adds 3 shows to Halifax stand

Come From Away doesn't open Halifax until November, and it's already a hit. Today the show's producers announced that three performances have been added to CFA's local run, making for a total of seven chances to see the show at Scotiabank Centre from Tuesday Nov 14 through Sunday Nov 19.

"Due to overwhelming demand, three additional performances have been added," says a Monday post on Broadway in Halifax's Facebook page. That demand doesn't really come as a surprise. The Canadian musical about Newfoundland around the 9/11 terror attacks was a record-breaking and award-winning success when it made it to Broadway, and the touring iteration has a busy schedule around the world. Plus The Book of Mormon, the other NYC success put on by Broadway in Halifax, also had its run extended. Halifax is clearly a fan.

Tickets for Come From Away are available for early access to people who go to Mormon: It opens tomorrow at Scotiabank Centre, and according to CFA's Ticketmaster page the CFA presale starts tomorrow, too. For other ticket buyers, the Facebook post says tickets "go on sale to the public next Friday!" We're not sure if that means Friday, July 21 or Friday, July 28. If your demand is high enough you'll probably want to check that Ticketmaster page both days.