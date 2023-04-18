 The Book of Mormon adds four shows to its upcoming Halifax run | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
The Book of Mormon hits the Scotiabank Centre stage this July.
The Book of Mormon adds four shows to its upcoming Halifax run

The Broadway musical will be at the Scotiabank Centre in July.

By

Halifax, you're really, really excited about the two Broadway performances coming to the city in 2023: Enough, in fact, to warrant an extension to The Book of Mormon's run this July at the Scotiabank Centre.

Yup, that's right: A press release from the show producers sent this morning says that four extra shows are being added to the musical's fast-selling date range, from July 18-23. Tickets will be on presale starting Thursday, April 20 at 10am, with the code "book".

Until now, tickets for The Book of Mormon were being sold in a bundle—what the Scotiabank Centre was describing as a "season package"—with tickets to Come From Away, another Broadway musical showing in Halifax this November. Starting on Friday, April 21, (or the day prior, if you use the presale info above) individual tickets to just  The Book of Mormon will be on sale. Available via the Scotiabank Centre website, they range from $85-$150.

As of press time, tickets for just Come From Away are not yet available for purchase.

How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax

How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax: We will guide you through the confusing “season packages” thing for the Broadway shows coming to Scotiabank Centre in July and November 2023.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
