The Book of Mormon adds four shows to its upcoming Halifax run

H
alifax, you're really, really excited about the two Broadway performances coming to the city in 2023: Enough, in fact, to warrant an extension to The Book of Mormon
's run this July at the Scotiabank Centre.
Yup, that's right: A press release from the show producers sent this morning says that four extra shows are being added to the musical's fast-selling date range, from July 18-23. Tickets will be on presale starting Thursday, April 20 at 10am, with the code "book".
Until now, tickets for The Book of Mormon
were being sold in a bundle—what the Scotiabank Centre was describing as a "season package"—with tickets to Come From Away
, another Broadway musical showing in Halifax this November. Starting on Friday, April 21, (or the day prior, if you use the presale info above) individual tickets to just The Book of Mormon
will be on sale. Available via the Scotiabank Centre website
, they range from $85-$150.
As of press time, tickets for just Come From Away
are not yet available for purchase.