Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.
As you know, when the second wave of COVID-19 infections arrived in Canada, it didn't hit equally. The six westerly provinces—Quebec to British Columbia—got it first, starting in September. The Atlantic provinces and the territories of the North were untouched, or practically untouched. September saw Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador jockeying to see what province could have the longest number of case-free days in a row, routinely going a week or more between sporadic cases.
New Brunswick dropped out of that game in early October, as its caseload started to rise, followed by Nova Scotia later that month. But Yukon had a 72-day steak without cases well into October, which was unimpressive next to Northwest Territories' 196-day streak, and at the start of November the pandemic had still not brought a single case to Nunavut.
Now it's the middle of December, and the whole country is fighting the second wave. Through yesterday, Yukon owned the longest case-free streak at just five days, followed by NWT at two days, then, tied for one day, PEI, Newfoundland and Nunavut. (BC can't be bothered to report new cases on weekends, so technically it has a two-day caseless streak, which will end today when it reports a large three-day crop of infections.) Still, it's not equal, as the six western provinces are getting the most cases by a huge amount: yesterday they set a horrible record of a combined 90,152 new cases over the last 14 days, while Atlantic Canada has 225 on the same rolling two-week count, and the North has 88 cases.
The difference in scale is easier to discern on the above chart. As seriously as Nova Scotia is taking its second wave, complete with the ongoing lockdown of Halifax, our case numbers, even when combined with the rest of the east coast, are literally invisible on the graph of infections by region. We don't exactly have it good, as the graph at the top of this page makes clear, but things could be much worse.
