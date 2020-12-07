COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, December 7, 2020

Updated often COVID-19 news for the December 7 week

Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 8:39 AM

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, December 7

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of December 7, 2020.
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of December 7, 2020. Legend here.

 Infections ooze forward

The week begins with a rise in the daily number of new cases, after falling for two days in a row over the weekend: Friday had 15 cases, Saturday six cases, Sunday four, today back up to eight. But the roller coaster numbers obscure two trends that are going in different directions.

One is that infections in the Central health zone—Halifax and surrounding area—have become boring. There were four Saturday, four Sunday, four Monday. This is a change from November, when cases tracked steadily upward in the Central zone outbreak to a peak of 35 two weeks ago, leading to the province locking down Halifax. Now the ongoing restrictions seem to be working. Remember all that talk of flattening the curve in the first wave? Well, for the last three days Halifax's curve has been like the harbour on a calm day.

But the second trend is that, despite good news around Halifax, cases are spreading faster in Nova Scotia's other three health zones. In November, the province announced a total of 184 new cases in Central, and just 12 for the Northern, Eastern and Western zones combined. That's more than 15 Central cases for every one case in the rest of the province.

Outside the Central zone, the province has 13 cases already in December, compared to 12 cases last month.
  • The Coast
  • Outside the Central zone, the province has 13 cases already in December, compared to 12 cases last month.
So far in December, with 58 cases around Halifax and 13 elsewhere, the ratio has dropped to less than five Central cases for every one in the rest of the province. And note those three zones outside Central have already had more cases to this early point in December than they totalled in all of November.

COVID-19 isn't climbing in Central so much as oozing beyond it. Either way, however, the disease is spreading.

The province's report breaks down today's infections as follows:

Four of the new cases are in Central Zone. One is the school-based case reported yesterday evening at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth. The other three are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in Western Zone. One is the school-based case reported yesterday evening at Berwick and District School. The other case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, the person has been self-isolating as required.

The other two cases are in Eastern Zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, the person has been self-isolating as required. The other case is under investigation.

 The exposures keep coming

Even with Halifax well into its second week of the first lockdown of the second wave, the Nova Scotia Health Authority continues to issue warnings of potential COVID-19 exposures. Get the very latest at the NSHA's database here.

NEWS UPDATES ARCHIVES

