Schools with COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is trying to avoid empty classrooms during the second wave of COVID-19.

Reported December 8

Shannon Park Elementary

Reported December 6

Berwick & District School

Reported December 6

Ian Forsyth Elementary

Reported December 4

Park West School

Reported December 3

Citadel High

Reported December 1

St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary

Reported November 29

Northeast Kings Education Centre (again)



Reported NOVEMBER 27

Bedford South School

Reported NOVEMBER 24

Northeast Kings Education Centre

Reported NoVEMBER 20

Auburn Drive High (again)

Astral Drive Elementary

Astral Drive Junior High

Bell Park Academic Centre

Caldwell Road Elementary

Colby Village Elementary

Graham Creighton Junior High

Humber Park Elementary

Joseph Giles Elementary

"Public health will be in touch with close contacts as part of its ongoing investigation and advise of next steps. Everyone in a class which a confirmed case attended is being tested and must self-isolate for 14 days. Students will be supported to learn at home.

Reported November 16

Graham Creighton Junior High & Auburn Drive High

"When a member of the school community tests positive for COVID-19, public health works with the school to let families know about the positive case and what happens next. Those decisions, including whether to keep a school open, close a classroom or close the entire school, are made based on the level of risk to other members of the school community and the operational capacity to support in-class learning."This day was both unwanted and inevitable in our pandemic second wave. Now it is here. "Nova Scotia is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 today, the first cases associated with schools," says the province's announcement. "One person at Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook and one person at Auburn Drive High in Cole Harbour tested positive for COVID-19. Neither attended school today and both are self-isolating at home. Public health will be in touch with close contacts as part of their ongoing investigation and advise of next steps. Everyone in a class which a confirmed case attended is being tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Students will be supported to learn at home. Only members of the school community who are directed to stay home are required to do so."

Marking the debut of infections in schools, both chief medical officer of health Robert Strang and Zach Churchill, education and early childhood development minister, speak in the press release. "Our schools mirror our communities, so this news is not unexpected," Churchill says. "We are taking our direction from public health. They are the experts. Any student or staff who needs to learn or teach from home will be provided necessary supports." Strang, speaking for the experts, says: "While not a surprise, these cases are a stark reminder that we need to be diligent about following public health measures. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Keep your distance from others not in your household or close social circle. This is the only way we're going to get ahead of the curve." Hopefully these soothing, rational words will help people avoid freaking out.

Graham Creighton has 296 students in Grades 7 to 9, French Immersion and English. It is one of the junior highs that sends students on to Auburn Drive high school, where 829 students are enrolled this year for education in both French and English in Grade 10, Grade 11 and Grade 12.