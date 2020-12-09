Schools with COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

click to enlarge
Nova Scotia is trying to avoid empty classrooms during the second wave of COVID-19.
ova Scotia's school system was already on its standard March break when the first wave hit in winter 2020, and the lockdown restrictions meant students never returned to the classroom that school year. Remote learning went so well, that the second wave of COVID-19 infections brought a new commitment from government to keep schools open as long as possible, even as other parts of society shut down.
So far in the second wave, the system has stayed open, following the strategy from the provincial education department
. But individual schools are getting cases, resulting in some temporary closures in those and associated schools. Here, we are listing infection reports and the province's instructions about what is being done to deal.
To the best of our knowledge, as of December 9 there have been 12 cases at 10 schools in Nova Scotia during the second wave (that's counting from the first cases reported on November 16). If we've missed any, or you'd like to talk about the school system during the pandemic, please send us an email at covid@thecoast.ca
Reported December 8
Details:
Shannon Park Elementary
One case among the seven new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 8 in Nova Scotia is connected to Shannon Park Elementary
. This Dartmouth school—a feeder for Dartmouth High—serves 616 students
, in both French Immersion and English, Pre-primary through Grade 6. "The person was not in school today and is self-isolating," says the province. "The school will remain closed to students until Monday, Dec. 14 to allow for deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing. Students will learn from home during the closure." The province has the standard words of reassurance for parents and students wondering how far exposure went: "As with any positive case, public health will be in touch with any close contacts of this case and advise of next steps. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days."
Reported December 6
Details:
Berwick & District School
"Nova Scotia has identified a case of COVID-19 today, Dec. 6, at Berwick and District School in Western Zone," says the province's press release. "The school will remain closed to students until Thursday, Dec. 10. A deep cleaning will take place and students will learn from home during the closure. Students and staff will receive an update Wednesday." Located in Berwick, the Annapolis Valley's "little town with a lot to offer
," BDS
has about 280 students from Grades Primary through 8.
Reported December 6
Details:
Ian Forsyth Elementary
"Nova Scotia has identified a case of COVID-19 today, Dec. 6, at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth," the province says. "The school will remain closed to students until Thursday, Dec. 10. A deep cleaning will take place and students will learn from home during the closure. Students and staff will receive an update Wednesday. As with any positive case, public health will be in touch with any close contacts of this case and advise of next steps. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days." With 377 students
from Pre-primary to Grade 6, Ian Forsyth is a place where, according to the motto, "everyone is a star
." It's in the Prince Andrew High School family, according to the way the un-elected Halifax Regional Centre for Education
classification system.
Reported December 4
Details:
Park West School
Nova Scotia is announcing 15 cases of COVID-19 today. Most are not in schools, but "most" doesn't mean all. "There is also a new case, identified today, at Park West School, a primary to Grade 9 school in Central Zone," says the province's report to media. "The person was not in school today and is self-isolating. The school will remain closed to students until Thursday, Dec. 10. A deep cleaning will take place, and students will learn from home during the closure. As a precautionary measure, the offsite Park West pre-primary location will also be closed until Dec. 10." Feeding Halifax West high school, PWS
has over 800 students; they get at least a week of remote learning. "Students and families of both the school and pre-primary will receive an update Wednesday, December 9," the province promises.
Reported December 3
Details: Citadel
Citadel High
, the big downtown Halifax high school, has 1,509 students learning in both English and French in Grades 10, 11 and 12. And now it has a coronavirus patient, too. "Nova Scotia has identified a case of COVID-19 today, Dec. 3, at Citadel High School, in Halifax, in Central Zone," reports the province. "The school had been closed to students today as a professional development and virtual parent/teacher day. It will remain closed Friday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 7. A deep cleaning will take place, and students will learn from home during the closure. Students and staff will receive an update Monday."
Reported December 1
Details:
St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary
Sometimes the province announces school-based infections along with other new C19 cases, in the regular daily update. Other times, a case in school is discovered after the daily update has been sent to media, and it gets an announcement of its own. SMBE
was on its own, around 8:20pm on a Tuesday. "Nova Scotia is reporting one additional case of COVID-19, identified today, Dec. 1, connected to St. Margaret's Bay Elementary school in Central Zone," read the provincial press release. "The school will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 2, for deep cleaning. Staff and students will receive notification from the school about reopening." Between the unexpected, late-hour press release and the immediate closure, it lead the news
that Wednesday morning. The school itself has 409 students, Pre-primary to Grade 5 (no French Immersion), and sits under the Sir John A. Macdonald High School umbrella.
Reported November 29
Details:
Northeast Kings Education Centre (again)
NKEC is a large institution—nearly 1,000 students and staff, Grade 6 through Grade 12—in the small, Annapolis Valley village of Canning
. Today's COVID-19 case is the school's second, coming five days after the first
, a point the province made clear when announcing it. "The school has been closed since the first case was announced on Nov. 24. The public health investigation in the coming days will determine whether this case was a close contact of the first confirmed case," says the press release. "Given the school has been closed, this case is not believed to have been in school while infectious. To allow for completion of contact tracing and testing, and out of an abundance of caution, Northeast Kings Education Centre will remain closed for the week and students will be supported to learn at home."
As is typical in these situations, the press release explains that close contacts of the patient will be notified. But unusually—maybe because this is a second case—it also talks about the process behind closures: "When a member of the school community tests positive for COVID-19, public health works with the school to let families know about the positive case and what happens next. Those decisions - including whether to keep a school open, close a classroom or close the entire school - are made by public health and the Regional Centre for Education/Conseil scolaire acadien provincial based on the level of risk to other members of the school community and the operational capacity to support in-class learning."
Reported NOVEMBER 27
Details:
Bedford South School
"One new case, identified today, is at Bedford South School, a pre-primary to grade 4 school in Central Zone." So says the province's COVID-19 report for Friday, Nov. 27, adding another school to the growing list of infection sites. "The person was not in school today and is self-isolating. Public health will be in touch with close contacts as part of their ongoing investigation and advise of next steps. Everyone in a class which a confirmed case attended will be tested and is required to self-isolate for 14 days. Bedford South School will be closed for cleaning and contact tracing until at least Wednesday, Dec. 2 (inclusive) at which time more information will be communicated to families. Students will be supported to learn at home." BSS
is part of the Charles P. Allen high school family. It has nearly 600 students, learning in English (sans French Immersion) from Pre-primary up to Grade 4.
Reported NOVEMBER 24
Details:
Northeast Kings Education Centre
What sort of school is Northeast Kings? Apparently it's "a school within a school," according to the website
within the school within a school. "We have a Middle School of grade six to eight students and a High School of grade nine to 12 students. Our school has a population of approximately 900 students and 85 staff members." NKEC is in Canning, a village with a smaller population
than the school, known for the scenic view of the Annapolis Valley afforded by its look off, which is called the Look Off—making for a Look Off-within-a-look off situation. Anyway, today NKEC is on the map because it has a case of COVID-19. "The person is not in school today and is self-isolating," says the provincial press release. "Public health will be in touch with close contacts as part of their ongoing investigation and advise of next steps. Everyone in a class which a confirmed case attended is being tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Northeast Kings Education Centre will be closed for the remainder of the week and students will be supported to learn at home."
Reported NoVEMBER 20
Details:
Auburn Drive High (again)
Auburn Drive shared the honour of being the first
school in Nova Scotia with a case of COVID-19. Now it stands alone as the first school to record its second case. And the first high school to get all its related elementary and junior high schools shut down with it. From the province's announcement today: "Nova Scotia is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 at Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour. The new case is a close contact of an earlier reported case at the school. Auburn Drive High and its family of schools will close for the day on Friday, Nov. 20, which includes:
- Astral Drive Elementary
- Astral Drive Junior High
- Bell Park Academic Centre
- Caldwell Road Elementary
- Colby Village Elementary
- Graham Creighton Junior High
- Humber Park Elementary
- Joseph Giles Elementary
"Schools will be closed to community bookings from now until Sunday, Nov. 22. Friday is an assessment and evaluation day for students from pre-primary to grade 9. Staff will work from home except for caretaking and custodial staff.
"Public health will be in touch with close contacts as part of its ongoing investigation and advise of next steps. Everyone in a class which a confirmed case attended is being tested and must self-isolate for 14 days. Students will be supported to learn at home.
"When a member of the school community tests positive for COVID-19, public health works with the school to let families know about the positive case and what happens next. Those decisions, including whether to keep a school open, close a classroom or close the entire school, are made based on the level of risk to other members of the school community and the operational capacity to support in-class learning."
Reported November 16
Details:
Graham Creighton Junior High & Auburn Drive High
This day was both unwanted and inevitable in our pandemic second wave. Now it is here. "Nova Scotia is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 today, the first cases associated with schools," says the province's announcement. "One person at Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook and one person at Auburn Drive High in Cole Harbour tested positive for COVID-19. Neither attended school today and both are self-isolating at home. Public health will be in touch with close contacts as part of their ongoing investigation and advise of next steps. Everyone in a class which a confirmed case attended is being tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Students will be supported to learn at home. Only members of the school community who are directed to stay home are required to do so."
Marking the debut of infections in schools, both chief medical officer of health Robert Strang and Zach Churchill, education and early childhood development minister, speak in the press release. "Our schools mirror our communities, so this news is not unexpected," Churchill says. "We are taking our direction from public health. They are the experts. Any student or staff who needs to learn or teach from home will be provided necessary supports." Strang, speaking for the experts, says: "While not a surprise, these cases are a stark reminder that we need to be diligent about following public health measures. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Keep your distance from others not in your household or close social circle. This is the only way we're going to get ahead of the curve." Hopefully these soothing, rational words will help people avoid freaking out.
Graham Creighton has 296 students in Grades 7 to 9, French Immersion and English. It is one of the junior highs that sends students on to Auburn Drive high school, where 829 students are enrolled this year for education in both French and English in Grade 10, Grade 11 and Grade 12.