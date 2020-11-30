Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.
You know how it feels the pandemic is just A LOT right now? Even the government feels stressed, with the provincial COVID-19 stats site down, and new cases appearing randomly and official announcements suddenly having a lot of mistakes.
Well, this week in Coast world sees us in production to put out a print edition of The Coast on Thursday. It's the annual holiday planner, the last issue of 2020, featuring all kinds of ways to make the most of this most unusual holiday season. We're excited about it, and we hope it'll take your mind off the current lockdown when you pick it up.
But it means our tiny team is gonna be focused primarily on print for the next few days, so the web version of The Coast might suffer. We ask for your patience when we're slow responding to stuff online, or miss things completely. There's just, you know, a lot.
Thanks for your understanding and support. We hope this week goes alright for you.
November 23 week. November 9 week. November 16 week. November 9 week. November 2 week. October 26 week. October 19 week. October 12 week. October 5 week. September 28 week. September 21 week. September 14 week. September 7 week. August 31 week. August 24 week. August 17 week. August 10 week. August 3 week. July 27 week. July 20 week. July 13 week. July 6 week. June 29 week. June 22 week. June 15 week. June 8 week. June 1 week. May 25 week. May 18 week. May 11 week. May 4 week. April 27 week. April 20 week. April 13 week.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
by TEAM COAST, Nov 30/20
COVID-19 »
Nova Scotia locks Halifax down in hopes of quickly beating back COVID-19’s second wave.
by KYLE SHAW, Nov 25/20
COVID-19 »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
by TEAM COAST, Nov 23/20
COVID-19 »
Restaurant tables, home visits and public groups will soon be capped at five.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Nov 20/20
COVID-19 »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
by TEAM COAST, Nov 16/20
COVID-19 »
A spike of recent exposures in the Halifax area means contact tracing is more important than ever.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Nov 10/20
COVID-19 »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
by TEAM COAST, Nov 9/20
SHOPTALK »
The village will fill with twinkling lights, holiday magic and lots of local vendors.
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Nov 13/20
SHOPTALK »
A mix of in-person and online events to help you find the perfect gifts this season.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Nov 13/20
REASONS WE LOVE THE CITY »
Covid couldn’t unravel Halifax’s fibre arts community.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Nov 12/20