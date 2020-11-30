COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, November 30, 2020

Updated often COVID-19 news for the November 30 week

Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 9:34 AM

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, November 30

Please bear with us

You know how it feels the pandemic is just A LOT right now? Even the government feels stressed, with the provincial COVID-19 stats site down, and new cases appearing randomly and official announcements suddenly having a lot of mistakes.

Well, this week in Coast world sees us in production to put out a print edition of The Coast on Thursday. It's the annual holiday planner, the last issue of 2020, featuring all kinds of ways to make the most of this most unusual holiday season. We're excited about it, and we hope it'll take your mind off the current lockdown when you pick it up.

But it means our tiny team is gonna be focused primarily on print for the next few days, so the web version of The Coast might suffer. We ask for your patience when we're slow responding to stuff online, or miss things completely. There's just, you know, a lot.

Thanks for your understanding and support. We hope this week goes alright for you.

———

News updates archives

November 23 week. November 9 week. November 16 week. November 9 week. November 2 week. October 26 week. October 19 week. October 12 week. October 5 week. September 28 week. September 21 week. September 14 week. September 7 week. August 31 week. August 24 week. August 17 week. August 10 week. August 3 week. July 27 week. July 20 week. July 13 week. July 6 week. June 29 week. June 22 week. June 15 week. June 8 week. June 1 week. May 25 week. May 18 week. May 11 week. May 4 week. April 27 week. April 20 week. April 13 week.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

