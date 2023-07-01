Canadian international Doneil Henry “willing and ready” to make his mark with HFX Wanderers FC

He is considered a “big brother” to Canadian soccer superstars Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan. One year ago, Doneil Henry helped Canada’s senior men’s national soccer team qualify for its second-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. Today, he is a Halifax Wanderer.

On Tuesday, July 18, the 30-year-old Brampton, Ont. native practiced for the first time with his new Canadian Premier League teammates at Dalhousie’s Wickwire Field. The Wanderers have signed Henry for the remainder of the 2023 season, with an option for 2024—a so-called “roster relief” signing, permitted after defender Ryan James announced he would miss the remainder of the season to undergo surgery. The move has sent ripples across the Canadian soccer landscape—with 200 professional appearances, Henry is instantly the biggest domestic signing in the soccer club’s five-year history—and signals an opportunity not just for the Wanderers, but for Henry, too: Both view the signing as proof that their ambitions are higher than what their doubters might give them credit for.

“I know a lot of people are scared to take a chance on me,” says Henry, speaking pitch-side with The Coast. “Because everybody thinks I’m injured. I have quality, but for some reason I wasn’t getting into rosters... I’m definitely willing and ready to show what I can do.”

A storied career

The Wanderers have not seen a defender of Henry’s ilk before. The centre-back made his professional debut as a 17-year-old with his hometown Major League Soccer club Toronto FC, and his career has taken him to the likes of Vancouver Whitecaps, LAFC and West Ham United. He is an active—if presently out-of-rotation—member of Canada’s senior men’s national team: Henry’s 44 appearances for Canada rank third only to Marcel de Jong (formerly of Pacific FC) and Nik Ledgerwood (Cavalry FC) for most caps among Canadian Premier League players, past or present. John Herdman is a loyal believer. So, too, is Henry’s new coach, Patrice Gheisar.

“His presence in the locker room and being around the training facility will be felt immediately,” the Wanderers’ head coach tells The Coast. “You don’t get a guy like this every day. It’s been in the works, but we just needed to be patient… It’s a statement signing that we do have aspirations, and we want players who have aspirations.”

click to enlarge Martin Bauman / The Coast Doneil Henry shadows HFX Wanderers FC teammate Aidan Daniels during a practice drill.

In joining the Wanderers, Henry offers an immediate lift to a club currently in sixth place, with an eye on a playoff spot. He also finds an opportunity to regain his form after injuring his calf and bouncing between Toronto FC, LAFC and Minnesota United in the past year.

Sights sent on returning to Canada’s roster

For all of his soccer bonafides, Henry has not had an easy time on the pitch since 2022. Two weeks before he was set to appear in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 30-year-old felt a “sharp pain” in his calf during a pre-game warm-up for a friendly against Bahrain.

"I tried to stretch it and continue going but it just got worse and worse," he told the Canadian Press.



click to enlarge Canada Soccer/Mexsport Doneil Henry battles with Rogelio Funes Mori of Mexico.

Henry pulled himself out of Canada’s roster for the tournament—a devastating blow for a player who had dreamt of playing in a World Cup since his childhood, but a mark of maturity amongst a young and hungry squad with players vying for a roster spot. Herdman kept Henry along in Qatar anyway, with the defender becoming an emotional leader for the club. But the injury proved troublesome for Henry to overcome in his return to club soccer. His stints with Toronto FC, LAFC and Minnesota United ended with just five appearances between the clubs.

In Halifax, Henry sees an opportunity to join a “young team that just needs a little bit more,” as well as a chance to regain his place within the Canadian men’s national team.

“Right now, it’s step by step,” he tells The Coast. “I was there [and] a big part of the team. With my club football, I’ve lost a step. There’s better players right now who are deserving and playing in higher leagues… but the goal is to focus on myself and get back to a place where I know that I'm ready to compete, and show my national team coach that you still can count on me.”

Still, Henry sees potential in his new surroundings—and with a team that has begun to find its form under Gheisar.

“I feel like this is a really good team,” he says. “And I felt like I could help with a little bit of transition, a little bit of experience and growth for some of these younger players. So definitely, I've been welcomed. It’s a beautiful place. And I’m just looking forward to getting into games.”

The Wanderers play at home against Atletico Ottawa on Saturday, July 22.