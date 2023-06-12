The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Watson heroics power HFX Wanderers FC past Valour FC in 2-0 thriller

I n this episode of The Wanderer Grounds podcast, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman recap a raucous 2-0 home victory for HFX Wanderers FC—the Canadian Premier League soccer club’s first win of 2023, as well as the first under new coach Patrice Gheisar.



Matt apologizes for doubting Mo Omar’s midfield merits, Martin digs deep into hot-take territory to suggest that when teams play well, it leads to winning more games and the two take stock of a brilliant performance from English midfielder Callum Watson. Plus: 2021 MVP João Morelli returns. Has Aidan Daniels cemented his Starting XI spot? Does Halifax’s earlier 0-3 loss to York United FC feel any different after the Greater Toronto-based club’s run of success? And why Martin believes it’s everyone’s duty when flying in a commercial airplane to be as physically uncomfortable as possible.

