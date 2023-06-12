 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Watson heroics power HFX Wanderers FC past Valour FC in 2-0 thriller | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Trevor MacMillan / Canadian Premier League
Wanderers forward Callum Watson celebrates after scoring against Winnipeg's Valour FC on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Watson heroics power HFX Wanderers FC past Valour FC in 2-0 thriller

Is this the start of things finally jelling for the Halifax side?

By and

In this episode of The Wanderer Grounds podcast, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman recap a raucous 2-0 home victory for HFX Wanderers FC—the Canadian Premier League soccer club’s first win of 2023, as well as the first under new coach Patrice Gheisar.

Matt apologizes for doubting Mo Omar’s midfield merits, Martin digs deep into hot-take territory to suggest that when teams play well, it leads to winning more games and the two take stock of a brilliant performance from English midfielder Callum Watson. Plus: 2021 MVP João Morelli returns. Has Aidan Daniels cemented his Starting XI spot? Does Halifax’s earlier 0-3 loss to York United FC feel any different after the Greater Toronto-based club’s run of success? And why Martin believes it’s everyone’s duty when flying in a commercial airplane to be as physically uncomfortable as possible.

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
